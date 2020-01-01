Skip to content
Save time and money

Save time and money by automating your recurring payment collection and reconciliation, bringing an end to complex and costly manual processes.

Payment collection shouldn’t cost the earth

Whether it’s a failed payment that needs chasing or a lack of integration that requires the manual transfer of data, a poor payment collection leads to time-intensive and costly processes.

The level of automation and predictability we get from GoCardless means I’m saving at least 40 hours in admin time every month.

Adam Coley, Managing Director, Lowaire Digital

Stop wasting time on payments admin

Reduce the cost of collecting recurring payments by automating the whole process. GoCardless lets you automate your cash collection and integrate the entire process into your existing billing system.

56%

Average cost reduction on payment collection with GoCardless according to an IDC White Paper

How GoCardless works

Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect payments by Direct Debit. You can add the customisable payment page to your website or send them a secure link.

Schedule one-off or recurring payments using our dashboard, or enable GoCardless to “pull” payments automatically on invoice due dates by linking GoCardless to your existing invoicing software.

GoCardless uses Direct Debit, meaning payments are collected automatically on due dates. You can also connect GoCardless to one of over 200 partner integrations to automate payment reconciliation.

You’ll have full visibility of all payments. Collect 97.5% of payments successfully, at the first time of asking. When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer.

Ideal for your customers

  • Simple

    Setting up payment details only takes two minutes for customers to complete online.

  • Transparent

    Customers will always be notified by email when a subscription is starting or one-off payment is being taken.

  • Efficient

    No more customers logging into online banking, updating expired card details or forgetting to pay.

  • Safe and protected

    Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error.

What our customers say

We save money on every transaction - around £1000 a month at the moment.”

Citrus HR

We've saved £5,000 in time costs and £50,000 in reduced receivables every month"

GrowFactor

The level of automation means I’m saving at least 40 hours in admin every month.”

Lowaire Digital

GoCardless frees up time and avoids the need to employ dedicated staff”

Max Henderson Co-Founder, Hotpod Yoga

GoCardless solved almost a decade of billing and payments headaches for us."

Wow company

When we compared GoCardless to other providers, it was up to four times cheaper.”

Growth Alliance

Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.

