Lowaire Digital is a digital agency based in Leicester. Founded in 2017, Lowaire prides itself on its close relationship with clients and commitment to providing effective and results driven web design and digital marketing services to businesses all over the UK.

We spoke to Managing Director, Adam Coley, about how optimising Lowaire’s payments process is helping to facilitate the business’ rapid growth.

Taking control of payments

When Adam started Lowaire Digital, the company relied on clients paying by bank transfer but soon found the amount of admin this created for the team was not scalable. Adam says:

“Bank transfers left us completely reliant on clients to action payments – and the admin involved in invoicing and chasing clients for payment became unmanageable as we started to grow.”

Growing the business

Adam read a blog post in which a similar company had taken control of their cash flow and streamlined their payment processes using GoCardless and decided to sign up. In the article, Adam was drawn to GoCardless because the ‘pull-based’ nature of the Direct Debit system. He says:

“With Direct Debit I’m not reliant on clients making payments and I don’t have to deal with clients’ lost or expired cards as you would do with some more traditional payment providers.

“GoCardless runs itself and it means I don't have to worry about invoices going overdue anymore.”

With the invoicing process now automated, Adam has found he has massively reduced the amount of time he has to spend on admin. He explains:

The level of automation and predictability we get from GoCardless means I’m saving at least 40 hours in admin time every month.

“This is great because it means I can reinvest that time and focus on growing the business. We’re also looking at integrating GoCardless with our business software, WHMCS, which will streamline the process even more,” Adam adds.

A trusted brand

GoCardless is now Lowaire’s preferred payment method, with 98% of clients already signed up to pay by Direct Debit. Adam says:

“Once we explain that we use GoCardless, most of our clients know and trust the name. In fact, most of them pay at least one other bill using GoCardless too.”