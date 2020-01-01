A simpler way to collect donations and payments
Join the hundreds of non-profit organisations using GoCardless to collect one-off donations and regular gifts.
More from every donation
One-off payments through Instant Bank Pay are typically 54% cheaper than online card transactions
Securely connected
Help your team to build donor relationships and supporter lifecycles by connecting Direct Debit to your billing and CRM systems
Optimise payer conversion
Simple supporter journey with frictionless authorisation and no need to remember card details
Payments direct to your bank account
Donations will go straight into your chosen bank account, with Instant Bank Pay payouts within one working day
How GoCardless works for monthly recurring payments
Donors set up their payment details online, authorising you to collect payments by Direct Debit. Customise our pre-built payment pages or integrate with your existing checkout.
Provide choice and flexibility by enabling donors to set their own collection dates and payment schedules.
Your donors will be automatically notified at the start of the payment schedule. Connect GoCardless to your billing or subscription software to manage the process through your existing systems.
Manage your monthly donor subscriptions in a matter of clicks or through your existing systems.
Collect one-off donations and payments seamlessly
Make one-off donations and first-time payments easy and fast with instant confirmation. Powered by open banking and designed to complement bank debit, your supporters can can complete a payment to you in under 60 seconds.
Try Instant Bank Pay by donating to The Trussell Trust
Try Instant Bank Pay and make a one-time donation to The Trussell Trust, a charity supporting over 1,200 food banks with the mission of ending hunger and food insecurity in the UK. One-hundred percent of your donation will go to charity.
Framework increases online donor conversion by 194%
“The changes that GoCardless have made possible - the lower fees and more efficient processes - ensure that we can now do even more good with the money we raise.” Caroline Hannigan Supporter Engagement and Database Manager, Framework
Get started with GoCardless Charity Pricing Plan
GoCardless understands how important it is to make every donation and charitable gift go further. This is why we have a dedicated Charity Pricing Plan, empowering non-profit organisations to access the payment tools they need without compromising on the donor experience.