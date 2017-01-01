Skip to content
Make your donation experience delightful

Join the thousands of nonprofits using GoCardless to process payments. Collect one-off and regular donations. Online and in-person.

Skip expensive card fees by collecting donations via bank payments. Without sacrificing ease of use, or speed.

Cards expire, or get lost or stolen. Which means donations stop. With bank payments, you can keep them around.

Card payments fail up to 15% of the time. GoCardless? Only 0.5-2.9% of the time.

Use our easy-to-use online dashboard, or connect GoCardless to the software you already use.

Curious what the one-off donation experience is like with GoCardless? Make a donation to The Trussell Trust – a charity supporting 1,200+ food banks in the UK – below.

100% of your donation will go to charity.

194% increase in online donor conversion
“The changes that GoCardless have made possible - the lower fees and more efficient processes - ensure that we can now do even more good with the money we raise.” Caroline Hannigan Supporter Engagement and Database Manager, Framework

Get started, with a 25% discount for charities and nonprofits

We want to help make your donations go further. So charities and nonprofits get a 25% discount on standard transaction fees with GoCardless. Learn more for full details.

