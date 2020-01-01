Skip to content
CUSTOMER FIRST

With you every step of the way

Our team are here to help you maximise the value you get from GoCardless throughout your journey with us.

Taking the pain out of getting paid

At GoCardless, our mission is to take the pain out of getting paid so that you can focus on what you do best.

Our Customer Success Group exists to ensure we're delivering on that promise always!

Our Customer First approach

Our Customer First approach is focused on building a strong partnership that delivers ongoing value and helps fast track your success.

We're obsessed with delivering the best outcomes for our customers, and for us this means delivering maximum impact in minimal time.

Daniel Mooney, VP Global Customer Success Enablement, GoCardless

We're committed to a customer culture focused on...

  • Trust

    A relationship you can rely on

  • Inspiration

    Working together to push boundaries

  • Advocacy

    Your voice within GoCardless

Our Customer First framework

Our Customer First framework is designed to ensure we deliver the right resource, in the right way, and at the right time; with teams and individuals mapped to your GoCardless journey and access to the information and insights you need to keep you in control.

Delivering value at every step in your GoCardless journey

Whether you join us on a contract or sign up to our online terms, our legal team will ensure our partnership begins on strong foundations with clear guidance and no room for surprises later on.

Our team will ensure you start on your best foot. Whether it be learning our product, planning a technical integration, or building a success strategy, we'll ensure you have everything you need.

We'll work with you to move over existing bank debit clients, set up any custom experience components you've requested, and ensure your business successfully passes all regulatory checks.

You're now fully set up and ready to go!

If you're looking to build out a strategy for bringing new and/or existing customers onto bank debit, we can help.

Our award winning Support team will ensure you're supported throughout your journey so you can maximise your time spent on what matters most.

We'll help you to maximise process efficiencies and drive client adoption using best practice methods within a setup that's designed around you and the needs of your business.

We'll work with you to help you maximise opportunities and ensure your growth plans become a reality.

Expert help and advice

Our team of experts and product specialists are here to ensure you have the tools you need to maximise the benefits of using GoCardless throughout your journey with us.

Freya

Customer Success Manager

Jacqueline

Implementation Manager

Ciprian

Customer Support Advocate

Hassan

Developer Support Supervisor

Stephanie

Account Enablement Manager

What our customers say

Your feedback is extremely important to us. It allows us to validate what we're doing well and to understand where we can improve.

We use multiple feedback channels to ensure we're gathering feedback throughout our GoCardless journey.

G2 Crowd

Industry Leader, Fall 2020

Trustpilot

Rated as 'Great'

Customer satisfaction

(Industry average is 77)

A better payment experience

“We wanted to give our members whatever payment options they most trusted and were the most convenient.”

Reduce involuntary churn

"We’ve had less than a dozen payment failures since we started using GoCardless."

Saves on admin and transaction fees

“We wanted a solution that would integrate easily into our existing workflows and that could provide solid reporting.“

Removing inefficiencies

"We have been able to cut out the cross-checking of payments and chasing debts."

Error free payments

"GoCardless ensures our transactions are accurate, easy to set up and manage."

Developer friendly API

"When your engineers want to integrate with it, you know it's a scalable solution."

99.6% payment success rate

GoCardless enabled Yorkshire Energy to collect payments with an exceptionally low failure rate.

Automating manual processes

“Payments now take much less time, and we have greater control and visibility.”

Support and Services

Our team of experts are on hand to help you maximise the time focused on what you do best and ensure you're getting the most benefit from GoCardless as your preferred payments solution.

Find out more

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

