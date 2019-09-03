We’re revolutionising payments
Bank-to-bank payments are changing the way businesses get paid. Partner with us to shape the future of payments.
Why Partner with GoCardless?
Increased Customer Value
GoCardless improves the volume of payments that businesses successfully collect and retain by reducing payment failures
Create a recurring revenue stream
Receive revenue from every successful transaction processed within your platform through GoCardless
An Integrated Experience
Enable your merchants to create, manage, and report on Payments within your platform to expand your offering
Who we currently work with
With our advanced API integration, we’re able to lead hundreds of business partners and their customers to a better payments experience. Maintaining engagement with your customers and maximising transaction rate is far easier with our all-new Partner Portal.
What are the steps involved?
Follow the link at the bottom of this page to register your interest in becoming a GoCardless integration partner
Follow our guide to launch within a matter of weeks, ensuring that you seamlessly transfer your existing platform to GC.
Once built, you’ll be able to go live as one of our partners.
There’s always room to grow and we’re here to support you and your business along the way.
Access to our Partner Portal
Developer zone
Everything you need to build your GoCardless integration and get it certified. All the technical documentation you need is here.
Marketing Hub
Want to get your users using your integration? Here’s all the content and assets you need. Copy and paste, ready to go.
Performance Dashboard
Monitor the success of your GoCardless integration here. From technical performance through to commercial metrics.