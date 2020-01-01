Failed payments are optional, not inevitable

Failed payments are a concern for every business. Customers can unintentionally churn when their payments fail and 11-15% of uncollected funds turn into bad debt.

Although not all customers are unwilling to pay, complex and manual collections processes give every customer the same payment recovery experience.

Success+ intelligently manages your late payments. Automatically collecting 70% of failed payments on the day best suited to your customers. Creating a smoother experience for them and better cash flow for you.