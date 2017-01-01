Made for payment success
Success+ uses payment intelligence to manage and reduce payment failures. Recover, on average, 70% of failed payments.
Join the 8,000 businesses already using Success+
Failed payments are optional, not inevitable
Failed payments are a concern for every business. Customers can unintentionally churn when their payments fail and 11-15% of uncollected funds turn into bad debt. Although not all customers are unwilling to pay, complex and manual collections processes give every customer the same payment recovery experience. Success+ intelligently manages your late payments. Automatically collecting 70% of failed payments on the day best suited to your customers. Creating a smoother experience for them and better cash flow for you.
70%
Average recovery rate of failed payments
Made for payment success
Put your customers first
Save your customers from awkward conversations, by collecting failed payments on the best day for them. 70% of businesses said Success+ improves their relationships with customers.
Reduce your admin burden
Success+ does all the heavy lifting, automatically retrying payments up to three times and with visibility of which payments have been successfully collected. 89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.
Increase your revenue
With Success+, efficiently recover more revenue, so fewer payments are written- off as bad debt or churn involuntarily. Increase your payment success rate to 99.1%.
“The impact was immediate — we’ve seen payment failures drop from 3.6% to 0.48% in three months. This 7.5x improvement in failed payments collected is huge for a fast-growing company like Plum — and helps ensure a seamless experience for our customers.”
Elise Nunn, Head of Operations, Plum
How it works...
"Every failed payment could become a customer service issue, but Success+ from GoCardless has transformed that experience."
Chris McQuillan, Commercial Manager, Lifestyle Fitness
Useful resources
Getting started
For developers
Have a look through our API documentation here and see how to enable Success+.
Do you have more questions?
We’ve put together useful resources about Success+ in our knowledge base.
Are you a GoCardless partner?
Give your customers the gift of collecting more payments successfully with Success+. Here’s everything you need to know.