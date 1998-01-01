Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

About GoCardless

Welcome to a new era of payments

We set people and businesses free from the frustrations and cost of outdated payment methods.

Join the teamGet in touch
Welcome to a new era of payments
Welcome to a new era of payments
[en-NZ] Homepage – Merchant logo – Re-Leased (black)
[en-NZ] Homepage – Merchant logo – FundTap (black)
[en-NZ] Homepage – Merchant logo – Deputy (black)
[en-NZ] Homepage – Merchant logo – DocuSign (black)
[en-NZ] Homepage – Merchant logo – UNHCR (black)
[en-NZ] Homepage – Merchant logo – Aon (black)
It’s time for a better way
It’s time for a better way

It’s time for a better way

Card fees. Failures. Cheques. Fraud. Late payments. Annoying admin.

Why are payments still stuck in the past? The way we buy and sell has changed, so we shouldn’t be stuck using prehistoric payment methods built for an offline world.

It’s time for a better way. A better way to do business; a better way to get paid. So we’ve assembled the best team in the industry to usher in the new era of bank payments. Fairer, and more efficient, for everyone.

GoCardless lets businesses send and receive payments directly between bank accounts. Whether domestic or international, one-off or recurring, scheduled or instant. GoCardless does it all – quick, easy, and secure.

Like what we’re doing? Join the team

Powering payments for 75,000+ businesses

All sizes, big and small

All sizes, big and small

From local window cleaners to global SaaS companies, we solve payment pains for everyone.

Worldwide

Worldwide

GoCardless is used by merchants around the globe. From Down Under to downtown Manhattan.

Processing $30bn+ a year

Processing $30bn+ a year

Across dollars, pounds, euros, and more. Collected from payers in 30+ countries.

de-04-Tripadvisor
uk-02-DocuSign-uk
uk-03-Aon-uk
uk-04-The Guardian-uk
uk-05-Nutmeg-uk
uk-06-HM Government-uk
Partnering with the pros
Partnering with the pros

Partnering with the pros

Xero, QuickBooks, Sage, Zuora, Salesforce. These are just five of the hundreds of great business softwares GoCardless partners with, to bring their users a better way to collect payments.

Want to offer GoCardless to your users? Partner with us
You might have heard of us before
You might have heard of us before

You might have heard of us before

We’ve been covered by the BBC, Financial Times, TechCrunch, Wall Street Journal, Les Echos, Börsen Zeitung, Australian Financial Review, and hundreds more.

Have a PR inquiry? Drop us a line
It’s never just business
It’s never just business

It’s never just business

It all comes down to people

That’s why we’re proud of our award-winning support team, where everyone can always get in touch with a real human. Need help? Reach out

D&I isn’t just a checkbox

Diversity and inclusion are important every hour of the day. Because the world doesn’t stop when we come to work. Learn more

Let’s GoCarbonless too

Being good to people means being good to our planet. That’s why what we’re making needs to be sustainable too. Learn more

Have a question? Get in touch

Contact us

Can’t find the answer you’re looking for? Or want to know more about something? Our friendly team will be more than happy to help.

Contact us