GoCardless acquires Nordigen

Open banking is a once-in-a-generation technological change which has given rise to a market worth over $400 billion. We realised early on that this technology would drive bank payments for decades to come and over the last 18 months we’ve been accelerating our push into open banking.

This acquisition takes us to the next level with state-of-the-art open banking connectivity. This will help us to offer best-in-class products for both payments and data for any business that wants to harness the power of open banking.