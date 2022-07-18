OPEN BANKING
GoCardless acquires Nordigen
Addressing new challenges with next-generation open banking capabilities.
Fireside chat
Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO and Duncan Barrigan, CPO, GoCardless discuss open banking and payments.
“We believe access to open banking data should be free. We can now offer it at scale to anyone - developers, partners and Fintechs - looking to solve customer problems.”
Hiroki Takeuchi, CEO, GoCardless
Next generation open banking
Widest coverage in Europe
Connected to over 2,300 banks in 31 countries.
Freemium model
Free access to open banking (AIS) data.
Premium data products
Unlock analytics and get actionable insights across a range of use cases.
Best-in-class solutions
Harness the power of open banking with our data and payment solutions.
About Nordigen
Nordigen is a freemium open banking platform that provides free access to open banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's free API connects to more than 2,300 banks in Europe and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 European countries, including the UK. Nordigen is a licensed Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by the Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia and authorised in 31 European countries.
FAQs
Who is Nordigen and what do they do?
Why is GoCardless acquiring Nordigen?
Open banking is a once-in-a-generation technological change which has given rise to a market worth over $400 billion. We realised early on that this technology would drive bank payments for decades to come and over the last 18 months we’ve been accelerating our push into open banking.
This acquisition takes us to the next level with state-of-the-art open banking connectivity. This will help us to offer best-in-class products for both payments and data for any business that wants to harness the power of open banking.
What are the benefits of this acquisition for customers?
This acquisition will help us to offer the very best bank payment and open banking products in the market. Having open banking connectivity in-house will help us to improve payment features such as Instant Bank Pay and Verified Mandates and roll them out to more markets, faster, as well as developing new products and features.
Our customers will be able to access Nordigen’s current offering including free access to Account Information Services (AIS) open banking data and premium access to Nordigen’s advanced data products to derive greater insight from this data.
How does this deal enhance GoCardless’s vision and mission?
Our vision is to be the world’s bank payment network and we believe open banking is a huge enabler. That’s why we’ve accelerated our push into this space over the last 18 months, releasing open banking features to help merchants optimise their payment strategy.
This acquisition takes us to the next level. We can now combine free, state-of-the-art open banking connectivity with deep payments expertise. This means we can now offer open banking-as-a-service to any developer, partner or fintech and use open banking data to enhance our core payment offering.
Why are you providing free access to open banking data?
Unlike everyone else in the market, we believe that simple open banking data is a building block for better financial services and should be free. Nordigen has pioneered this freemium approach, combining free access with value-added products to help users gain the deepest insights from the data for their use case. We’re excited to take this model and scale it, helping anyone - developer, partner or fintech - who’s trying to use open banking data to solve customer problems.
Where can I find out more?
You can find out more about Nordigen here. If you are interested in free access to open banking AIS data you can sign up for this service directly on their website. If you are interested in premium data insights contact sales@nordigen.com.
When did the transaction close?
The transaction closed on 18 July 2022.