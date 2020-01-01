Skip to content
Bank Account Data

Make better decisions, faster

Securely access your users’ bank account data. So you can better understand them, build better experiences, and better manage risk.

Get secure access to bank account data

Account info

Account info

Including account holder name, and a list of their accounts with account number and IBAN.

Account balances

Account balances

Including the current balance, available balance, and more.

Transaction data

Transaction data

Including the date, merchant name, transaction description, amount, and more.

Bring on the benefits of open banking
Bring on the benefits of open banking

Bring on the benefits of open banking

Make faster decisions

Assess your customers’ financial situation in record time. With real-time access to their bank account data.

Drive down costs

Never waste time or money getting the data you need. With fair fees, easy-to-use products, and great support – and you can get started for free.

Build better experiences

Reliable APIs. Accurate data. All provided to you in a flash. So you can offer your customers a great experience, every time.

Payments and data

Keep things simple, with bank account data and bank payments through the same provider.

Features

Access 720 days of data
Access 720 days of data

Access 720 days of data

And refresh with new data up to 4x per day. Plus, per open banking rules, your customer only needs to reapprove access after 90 days.

2,300+ banks and counting
2,300+ banks and counting

2,300+ banks and counting

Your users can connect accounts from over 2,300 banks across the UK and Europe. With more always on the way.

Secure and regulated
Secure and regulated

Secure and regulated

No screen scraping or workarounds here. GoCardless is a licensed AISP, GDPR compliant, and is ISO 27001 certified.

How it works

Pricing

Free

Pay as you go

Bank account data

50 requisitions per month

Unlimited

Customisable end user UI

TickCircle icon green 96x96

Standard support

TickCircle icon green 96x96

Verification of company account

TickCircle icon green 96x96

Monthly fee

N/A

£100 / €100

Price per requisition per month

N/A

£0.25 / €0.25

SubstractCircle icon grey 96x96

SubstractCircle icon grey 96x96

SubstractCircle icon grey 96x96

