Bank Account Data
Securely access your users’ bank account data. So you can better understand them, build better experiences, and better manage risk.
Get secure access to bank account data
Account info
Including account holder name, and a list of their accounts with account number and IBAN.
Account balances
Including the current balance, available balance, and more.
Transaction data
Including the date, merchant name, transaction description, amount, and more.
Bring on the benefits of open banking
Make faster decisions
Assess your customers’ financial situation in record time. With real-time access to their bank account data.
Drive down costs
Never waste time or money getting the data you need. With fair fees, easy-to-use products, and great support – and you can get started for free.
Build better experiences
Reliable APIs. Accurate data. All provided to you in a flash. So you can offer your customers a great experience, every time.
Payments and data
Keep things simple, with bank account data and bank payments through the same provider.
Features
Access 720 days of data
And refresh with new data up to 4x per day. Plus, per open banking rules, your customer only needs to reapprove access after 90 days.
2,300+ banks and counting
Your users can connect accounts from over 2,300 banks across the UK and Europe. With more always on the way.
Secure and regulated
No screen scraping or workarounds here. GoCardless is a licensed AISP, GDPR compliant, and is ISO 27001 certified.
How it works
Build just one connection to GoCardless Bank Account Data. And we connect you to 2,300+ banks across the UK and Europe.
Pricing
Free
Pay as you go
Bank account data
50 requisitions per month
Unlimited
Customisable end user UI
Standard support
Verification of company account
Monthly fee
N/A
£100 / €100
Price per requisition per month
N/A
£0.25 / €0.25
Getting started is easy
It’s free to get started. Complete our quick, easy sign up form and get straight into the GoCardless Bank Account Data portal.