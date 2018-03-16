Collect subscriptions and recurring fees
Collect variable and ad-hoc payments
Ideal for subscriptions and invoices
Ideal for one-off payments
Collect from 30+ countries
Reduce payment failures
Stop payment fraud
Build a custom integration
Connect to 200+ partner apps
Instant Bank Pay for recurring payments
Get help using GoCardless
Common questions answered
Guide for integrators
1%
+£/€ 0.20
per transaction. £/€ 4 max
An additional fee of 0.3% applies to Bank Debit payments above £/€ 2,000.
2%
+£0.20
per transaction
The real exchange rate
Powered by
Standard
No monthly fee
VAT applies to transaction fees
Plus
+ £50 / month
VAT applies to monthly fees and transaction fees
Pro
+ £200 / month
VAT applies to monthly fees and transaction fees
We want to be transparent and ensure that we convert your payments with the best exchange rate possible. This is why we’ve decided to power our currency conversion through Wise.
The real exchange rate is considered to be the fairest rate, but unfortunately it's not the rate that banks and most money transfer providers pass on to you. By using the real exchange rate powered by Wise, GoCardless provides you with the best value you can get from your international payments.
This rate is surfaced when you create a payment, and helps you predict how much of the payments collected will arrive in your bank account after being converted into your own currency.
Yes, we do offer custom pricing to businesses that have large transaction volume. Contact our sales team to discuss your options.
Yes. Our plans are flexible so that you can move plans as necessary when your business grows and your needs evolve.
No, but you can move to our Plus or Pro plan to have that. With Plus and Pro, we will obtain a Scheme Identifier for your business, which guarantees your business name appearing on customers' bank statements when we collect payments on your behalf. This is only available for your domestic scheme, so your international customers will still see GoCardless on their statements.
No, you don’t need separate bank accounts for each currency. During our sign-up process, you will specify a single bank account as your home currency account, and all of your collected payments will be paid into that account after currency conversion. (Some restrictions apply.)
For domestic payments, we charge an additional 0.3% fee on the portion of the transaction that is above £2,000. This high value transaction fee does not apply if your domestic transaction value is below £2,000, nor does it apply to international payments.
We have numerous pre-built integrations with partners across categories including accounting, membership management and subscription billing. Popular integrations include Xero, Quickbooks, Zuora, Recurly, Teamup and Chargebee. See our full list of pre-built integrations here.
Yes. With GoCardless Pro you can build your own payment pages and customer email notifications. This means customers will stay within your website's payment journey without being redirected to GoCardless' hosted payment pages.
Yes. There are a number of ways we can help with moving your customers to GoCardless, depending on your requirements. Get in touch to find out more.
We use the real exchange rate powered by Wise. It is the fairest exchange rate possible, which is the same rate you will find on independent sources such as Google and XE. We don’t take commission on top of this rate, and this service is simply covered by our clear international transaction fee of 2% + 20p, taken in your customers’ currencies.
If your business is based in the Eurozone, learn more about our pricing for France, Germany/Austria, Spain or other Eurozone countries.
This is not something that we have chosen to do, it is something that we have been instructed to do by HMRC. HMRC are following a change in case law following several cases on this topic. Please refer to the VAT FAQs for more information.
If you're a registered charity, then you’re eligible for our Charity Pricing plan. You can find more details here.
Help & resources
About GoCardless
Contact us
Sales Contact sales +44 20 4579 7398
Support Request support +44 20 8338 9540
Seen 'GoCardless LTD' on your bank statement? Learn more
GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.
GoCardless SAS, an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.