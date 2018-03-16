The real exchange rate

We want to be transparent and ensure that we convert your payments with the best exchange rate possible. This is why we’ve decided to power our currency conversion through Wise.

The real exchange rate is considered to be the fairest rate, but unfortunately it's not the rate that banks and most money transfer providers pass on to you. By using the real exchange rate powered by Wise, GoCardless provides you with the best value you can get from your international payments.

This rate is surfaced when you create a payment, and helps you predict how much of the payments collected will arrive in your bank account after being converted into your own currency.