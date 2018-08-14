No setup costs. No hidden fees.

Domestic

1%

+

0,20€

per transaction. 2€ max

An additional fee of 0.3% applies to transaction values above 2,000€.

International

2%

+

0,20€

per transaction

  • Currency conversion included

The real exchange rate

Powered by

Standard

No monthly fee

  • Pay per transaction only
  • Everything you need to collect ad-hoc and recurring payments in the Eurozone and internationally
  • All core features

Plus

+ 50€ / month

  • Your name on custom bank statements
  • Extra customisation options on your payment page
  • All core features

Pro

+ 250€ / month

  • Fully integrated customer experience - develop your own payment pages and email notifications
  • Invite customers to setup over the phone or in person
  • All core features

Custom

Volume-based pricing

  • Access to all of the benefits from Pro
  • Priority support
  • Customisable / country-specific rates
  • Dedicated Solutions Engineer

The real exchange rate

We want to be transparent and ensure that we convert your payments with the best exchange rate possible. This is why we’ve decided to power our currency conversion through Wise.  

The real exchange rate is considered to be the fairest rate, but unfortunately it's not the rate that banks and most money transfer providers pass on to you. By using the real exchange rate powered by Wise, GoCardless provides you with the best value you can get from your international payments.

This rate is surfaced when you create a payment, and helps you predict how much of the payments collected will arrive in your bank account after being converted into your own currency.

Compare plans

Standard
Plus
Pro
Access to international payments
Automatically collect one-off and recurring payments
Collect fixed and variable payment amounts
Set date and frequency of payment collection

Payment essentials

Automatically collect one-off and recurring payments
Collect fixed and variable payment amounts
Set date and frequency of payment collection
Access to Direct Debit across UK, Europe & Australia

Getting started

Use through a partner, custom integration or dashboard
Invite customers to setup online
Invite customers to setup over the phone or in person
Move existing customers to GoCardless

Customisation and branding

Add logo to GoCardless payment page
Add brand colours to GoCardless payment page & emails
Custom Payment Pages
Custom Email Notifications
Name on customers' bank statements

Financial and data security

Authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority
All payments are secure through Direct Debit customer protections
ISO27001 certified for information security management

Frequently asked questions

Do you offer discounts for large transaction volumes?

Yes, we do offer custom pricing to businesses that have large transaction volume. Contact our sales team to discuss your options.

Can I change plans once I’ve signed up?

Yes. Our plans are flexible so that you can move plans as necessary when your business grows and your needs evolve.

Can I have my org name on customer bank statements if I'm using GoCardless Standard?

No, but you can move to our Plus or Pro plan to have that. With Plus and Pro, we will obtain a Scheme Identifier for your business, which guarantees your business name appearing on customers' bank statements when we collect payments on your behalf. This is only available for your domestic scheme, so your international customers will still see GoCardless on their statements.

Do I need separate bank accounts to collect international payments?

No, you don’t need separate bank accounts for each currency. During our sign-up process, you will specify a single bank account as your home currency account, and all of your collected payments will be paid into that account after currency conversion. (Some restrictions apply.)

What does high value transaction fees mean?

For domestic payments, we charge an additional 0.3% fee on the portion of the transaction that is above €2,000. This high value transaction fee does not apply if your domestic transaction value is below €2,000, nor does it apply to international payments.

Can I use GoCardless with my existing software?

We have numerous pre-built integrations with partners across categories including accounting, membership management and subscription billing. Popular integrations include Xero, Quickbooks, Zoho, Teamup, Zuora and Chargebee. See our full list of pre-built integrations here.

Can I show my company branding to my customers throughout the payment process?

Yes. With GoCardless Pro you can build your own payment pages and customer email notifications.

I'm taking payments across the UK and Europe - can my name appear on my customer bank statements in all countries?

Yes, this requires a SUN for Bacs (UK) and a CID for SEPA (Eurozone). The fees above apply for either a SUN or a CID, so an additional monthly fee will apply if you would like both.

Can I move my existing customers to GoCardless?

Yes - there are a number of ways we can help with moving your customers to GoCardless, depending on your requirements. Get in touch to find out more

What exchange rate does GoCardless use?

We use the ​real exchange rate powered by Wise​​​​. It is the fairest exchange rate possible, which is the same rate you will find on independent sources such as Google and XE. We don’t take commission on top of this rate, and this service is simply covered by our clear international transaction fee of 2% + €0,20, taken in your customers’ currencies.

Do you offer a pricing plan that is tailored to charities?

If you're a registered charity, then you’re eligible for our Charity Pricing plan. You can find more details here.

