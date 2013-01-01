The real exchange rate
We want to be transparent and ensure that we convert your payments with the best exchange rate possible. This is why we’ve decided to power our currency conversion through Wise.
The real exchange rate is considered to be the fairest rate, but unfortunately it's not the rate that banks and most money transfer providers pass on to you. By using the real exchange rate powered by Wise, GoCardless provides you with the best value you can get from your international payments.
This rate is surfaced when you create a payment, and helps you predict how much of the payments collected will arrive in your bank account after being converted into your own currency.
Compare Plans
Standard
Plus
Pro
Collect recurring and variable payments with Bank Debit
Collect one-off payments seamlessly with Instant Bank Pay
Collect payments from international customers
Optimise your payments with Success+
Getting Started
Use through a partner, custom integration or dashboard
Invite customers to setup online
Invite customers to setup over the phone or in person
Move existing customers to GoCardless
Customisations and Branding
Payment page with your logo
Add brand colours to GoCardless payment pages & emails
Custom Payment Pages
Custom Email Notifications
Name on customers' bank statements
Financial and data security
Authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority
Payments protected under the Direct Debit Guarantee
ISO27001 certified for information security management
Frequently asked questions
Do you offer discounts for large transaction volumes?
Yes. GoCardless Pro fees are based on your volume of payments per month. To find out more, talk to our Sales team.
Can I show my company branding throughout the payment process without redirecting my customers off my website?
Yes. With GoCardless Pro you can build your own payment pages and customer email notifications. This means customers will stay within your website's payment journey without being redirected to GoCardless' hosted payment pages.
Can I change plans once I’ve signed up?
Can I move my existing customers to GoCardless?
Yes. There are a number of ways we can help with moving your customers to GoCardless, depending on your requirements. Get in touch to find out more.
Can I have my org name on customer bank statements if I'm using GoCardless Standard?
No, but you can move to our Plus or Pro plan to have that. With Plus and Pro, we will obtain a Scheme Identifier for your business, which guarantees your business name appearing on customers' bank statements when we collect payments on your behalf. This is only available for your domestic scheme, so your international customers will still see GoCardless on their statements.
What exchange rate does GoCardless use?
We use the real exchange rate powered by Wise. It is the fairest exchange rate possible, which is the same rate you will find on independent sources such as Google and XE. We don’t take commission on top of this rate, and this service is simply covered by our clear international transaction fee of 2% + 20p, taken in your customers’ currencies.
Do I need separate bank accounts to collect international payments?
No, you don’t need separate bank accounts for each currency. During our sign-up process, you will specify a single bank account as your home currency account, and all of your collected payments will be paid into that account after currency conversion. (Some restrictions apply).
My business is based in the Eurozone. Where can I find the pricing for Eurozone businesses?
If your business is based in the Eurozone, learn more about our pricing for France, Germany/Austria, Spain or other Eurozone countries.
What does high value transaction fees mean?
For domestic payments, we charge an additional 0.3% fee on the portion of the transaction that is above $1,000. This high value transaction fee does not apply if your domestic transaction value is below $1,000, nor does it apply to international payments.
