Bank Account Data for Business Finance

Offer the best business finance product

Securely access your users’ bank account data. To give them a clear, helpful view of their business finances.

How it works

Features

Access 720 days of data

Account info, balances, transaction data. Everything you need to help your users manage their finances. From one account, or many.

Refresh data daily

Refresh your customers’ data up to 4x per day. And per open banking rules, they only need to reapprove every 90 days.

2,300+ banks and counting

Your users can connect accounts from over 2,300 banks across the UK and Europe. With more always on the way.

Secure and regulated

No screen scraping or workarounds here. GoCardless is a licensed AISP, GDPR compliant, and is ISO 27001 certified.

Pricing

Free

Pay as you go

Bank account data

50 requisitions per month

Unlimited

Customisable end user UI

TickCircle icon green 96x96

Standard support

TickCircle icon green 96x96

Verification of company account

TickCircle icon green 96x96

Monthly fee

N/A

£100 / €100

Price per requisition per month

N/A

£0.25 / €0.25

Create an experience your users will love. Power your business finance product with GoCardless Bank Account Data.

