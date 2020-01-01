Bank Account Data for Business Finance
Offer the best business finance product
Securely access your users’ bank account data. To give them a clear, helpful view of their business finances.
How it works
Build just one connection to GoCardless Bank Account Data. And we connect you to 2,300+ banks across the UK and Europe.
Features
Access 720 days of data
Account info, balances, transaction data. Everything you need to help your users manage their finances. From one account, or many.
Refresh data daily
Refresh your customers’ data up to 4x per day. And per open banking rules, they only need to reapprove every 90 days.
2,300+ banks and counting
Your users can connect accounts from over 2,300 banks across the UK and Europe. With more always on the way.
Secure and regulated
No screen scraping or workarounds here. GoCardless is a licensed AISP, GDPR compliant, and is ISO 27001 certified.
Pricing
Free
Pay as you go
Bank account data
50 requisitions per month
Unlimited
Customisable end user UI
Standard support
Verification of company account
Monthly fee
N/A
£100 / €100
Price per requisition per month
N/A
£0.25 / €0.25
Getting started is easy
It’s free to get started. Complete our quick, easy sign up form and get straight into the GoCardless Bank Account Data portal.