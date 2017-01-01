Made for recurring payments

On average, 10–15% of all credit and debit card payments will fail, because cards are lost, stolen, and they expire. And every failed payment needs to be retried and rectified, adding to the admin burden of collecting payments. With GoCardless, collect up to 97.5% of payments successfully at the first time of asking, and let Success+ retry any that do fail. Learn more

10–15% of card payments fail. Reduce failed payments to as low as 0.5% with GoCardless. 10–15% of card payments fail. Reduce failed payments to as low as 0.5% with GoCardless. Before, we would manually be chasing every failed payment in the same way. With GoCardless, we can avoid chasing. Ioannis Georgiou, Lendwise Before, we would manually be chasing every failed payment in the same way. With GoCardless, we can avoid chasing. Ioannis Georgiou, Lendwise