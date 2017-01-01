“Before GoCardless, our payment process was slow and expensive”

Re-Leased is a cloud-based management platform for commercial real estate, with customers in New Zealand, UK, Australia, the US and Canada.

Using GoCardless, Re-Leased has made significant savings in bank fees and FX, while also reducing their average days sales outstanding from between 45 and 50 days to their payment terms of just 30 days.

