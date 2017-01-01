Skip to content
ENTERPRISE

Reduce conversion risk

Globally, bank debit is the preferred payment method for common recurring payment needs, being most preferred 42% of the time. With GoCardless, easily add bank debit to your payment mix and win more customers.

How do your customers want to pay you?

Preferences change from country to country. While cards are popular in the US, bank debit is a more preferred method in the UK, Germany, France, Spain and Australia. Offering just one single payment method makes a portion of potential customers less likely to use your brand.

Read the global payment preferences report

The reason we added direct debit with GoCardless as a payment option was to hit our very aggressive international growth numbers. Direct debit is a preferred payment method, especially in Europe, and we were lacking parity.

Study participant, IDC White Paper

Diversify your payment options with GoCardless

With GoCardless, collect payments using bank debit in more than 30 countries. Bank debit can coexist with other payment methods to create a best-in-class checkout experience.

  • Local payments with a global reach

    GoCardless has created the first global network designed for recurring payments. Offer the local bank debit payment option in more than 30 countries, including the UK, Eurozone countries, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

  • Low payment failure rates

    With GoCardless, around 97.5% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.

  • Integrate with your existing systems

    Connect GoCardless to your global tech stack with our extensive list of partner integrations, including Salesforce, Zuora and Chargebee. Or use our API.

Optimised payment pages

With GoCardless, fully customise our out-of-the-box payment pages, or build a bespoke integration using our API. Plus, localise your payment pages to meet the needs of your global customers.

To date, wherever we offer GoCardless it’s the preferred payment option, with 50%-85% adoption. For us, it means we get paid reliably and on time with better visibility into our payments data.

Diego Passarela, Head of Billing and Payments, Quandoo

Capital on Tap reduces the cost of collecting payments by 90%

Since launching seven years ago, Capital on Tap has obsessed over helping small businesses and works with over 70,000 SMEs. 

With Gocardless, Capital on Tap has been able to move over 80% of its global customers to bank debit and reduce the costs of collecting payments by 90%.

Read the full story

Report: Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases in 2020

Get the full report

Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide

Global payment processing

“70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

Reduce involuntary churn

"We’ve had less than a dozen payment failures since we started using GoCardless"

Payments at scale

“GoCardless was the most simple, reliable and advanced Direct Debit system we found.”

More control over cash flow

“We process around seven billion dollars in rent, and half of that in payments, so it’s critical that we have a reliable, cost-effective payments partner we can trust.”

Speed to market and easy-to-use API

“GoCardless has provided invaluable support in getting to market very quickly with recurring payments."

Saves on admin and transaction fees

“We wanted a solution that would integrate easily into our existing workflows and that could provide solid reporting – GoCardless ticks all of those boxes.“

Reduce payment headcount

“We have grown our revenue 5 times over since we moved to GoCardless and yet reduced our collection staff from 3 to 1.“

How can we help?

Speak to one of our recurring payment experts about payment preferences around the globe, and we’ll show you how GoCardless can support your goals.

