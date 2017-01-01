GoCardless & Xero
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Automatically collect payment for your invoices
Predictable cash flow
Take control of unpaid bills. When your invoice is due, GoCardless automatically collects payment from your customer’s bank account.
Lower-cost alternative to cards
Bank-to-bank payments cut out the costs of card networks. The automation also greatly reduces the costs involved in chasing and managing payments.
Popular with your payers
When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.
How it works
Send your customers an invoice through Xero with GoCardless attached. Your customer clicks a “Pay now” button on the invoice. They then fill in their details in a simple form and are set up.
Create an invoice as normal and select manage online payments and add GoCardless as the method of payment you would like to use.
When you receive a payment from your customer, Xero marks the invoice as paid and reconciles the payment automatically. Xero will record the GoCardless fee as an expense. GoCardless transfers the payout to your account automatically.
"It was just so simple – we were already using Xero so the integration was a really big plus. Our payments come in on time and are automatically reconciled against invoices"
Eli Tagi, Director, We Accounting
All the features you need to streamline your payments
Flexible payments
Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.
Seamless integration
Add GoCardless as a payment service in Xero, then apply it to an invoice or branding theme so customers can pay their invoices online using direct debit.
Stop chasing payments
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Low fees, no hidden pricing
1% + $0.40 per transaction, capped at $4. Simple.
Packages to suit you
Choose Standard with no monthly fees, or our Plus and Pro packages to benefit from additional features. We also offer custom packages for larger businesses.
International (coming soon)
Currency conversion included — we use the real exchange rate powered by Wise.
Collect fixed and variable amounts
Collect and keep track of recurring and one-off payments using your existing Existing Xero account.
It's simple to attach GoCardless to your Xero invoices and collect payments from your customers. Just create a GoCardless account and connect it to Xero. You can do this in the invoice or payments services section of your Xero account.
"GoCardless allows us to spend more time building relationships with our customers, rather than focusing on the accounts"
Kiril Shaginov, Co-Founder, Mörk Chocolate
Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide
Easy to integrate
“Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”
