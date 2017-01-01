Improve cash flow
Collect payments automatically whenever they are due, reduce your debtor days, and get confidence in your cash flow so you can plan the future of your business.
Chasing payments shouldn’t be a full-time job
Cash flow problems are a common concern for small businesses. Spiralling debtor days and awkward “please pay us” conversations limit your potential to plan for the future, or worse, put you out of business.
We can get clients set up in minutes and we know that’s it – our payments come in on time and are automatically reconciled against invoices.
Eli Tagi Director, WE Accounting
Keep cash flowing with automated payment collection
The key to better cash flow is dependable automated cash collection. Free your customers from the burden of needing to remember to pay every month and save hours in admin time.
47%
Reduction in payout timings using GoCardless according an IDC White Paper
How GoCardless works
Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect payments by Direct Debit. You can add the customisable payment page to your website or send them a secure link.
Schedule one-off or recurring payments using our dashboard, or enable GoCardless to “pull” payments automatically on invoice due dates by linking GoCardless to your existing invoicing software.
GoCardless uses Direct Debit, meaning payments are collected automatically on due dates. You can also connect GoCardless to one of over 200 partner integrations to automate payment reconciliation.
You’ll have full visibility of all payments. Collect 97.5% of payments successfully, at the first time of asking. When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer.
Ideal for your customers
Simple
Setting up payment details only takes two minutes for customers to complete online.
Transparent
Customers will always be notified by email when a subscription is starting or one-off payment is being taken.
Efficient
No more customers logging into online banking, updating expired card details or forgetting to pay.
Safe and protected
Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error.
Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide
Easy to use
”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”