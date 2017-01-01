Improve cash flow
Collect payments automatically whenever they are due, reduce your debtor days, and get confidence in your cash flow so you can plan the future of your business.
Chasing payments shouldn’t be a full-time job
Cash flow problems are a common concern for small businesses. Spiralling debtor days and awkward “please pay us” conversations limit your potential to plan for the future, or worse, put you out of business.
GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients, it saves time and it obviously helps cash flow – that’s a huge thing!”
Saija Mahon, Founder & MD, Mahon Digital
Keep cash flowing with automated payment collection
The key to better cash flow is dependable automated cash collection. Free your customers from the burden of needing to remember to pay every month and save hours in admin time.
47%
Reduction in payout timings using GoCardless according an IDC White Paper
How GoCardless works
Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorizing you to collect bank debit payments from them (such as ACH debit payments in the US). You can add the customizable payment page to your website or send them a secure link.
Schedule one-off or recurring bank debit payments (such as ACH debit payments in the US) using our dashboard, or enable GoCardless to “pull” payments automatically on invoice due dates by linking GoCardless to your existing invoicing software.
GoCardless uses bank debit (such as ACH debit in the US), meaning payments are collected automatically on due dates. You can also connect GoCardless to one of over 200 partner integrations to automate payment reconciliation.
You’ll have full visibility of all payments. Collect 97.5% of payments successfully at the first time of asking, with bank debit (such as ACH debit in the US). When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer.
Ideal for your customers
Simple
Setting up payment details for bank debit payments - such as ACH debit in the US - only takes two minutes for customers to complete online.
Transparent
Customers will always be notified by email when a subscription is starting or one-off payment is being taken.
Efficient
No more customers logging into online banking, updating expired card details or forgetting to pay.
Safe and protected
Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error.