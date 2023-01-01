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FreeAgent introduces GoCardless open banking payments and automatic payment retries
FreeAgent introduces GoCardless open banking payments and automatic payment retries
2 min read
GoCardless appoints Shaun Puckrin as Chief Product Officer
GoCardless appoints Shaun Puckrin as Chief Product Officer
2 min read
GoCardless grows by over 50% in North America
GoCardless grows by over 50% in North America

Global revenues up by 38% with nearly £40bn in transactions processed

3 min read

About us

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees.

Each year GoCardless processes more than US$35 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States.

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.