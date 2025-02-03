GoCardless grows by over 50% in North America

AUSTIN, TX and LONDON, February 3, 2025 -- Bank payment company GoCardless has published its UK Companies House filing for fiscal year 2024 (FY24), indicating strong growth in all markets including North America.

The accounts, covering 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024, show that revenues in the region increased 51%. GoCardless saw good traction in the financial services and telecom sectors, acquiring new customers and continuing long-term relationships. In addition GoCardless strengthened its strategic partnerships, including the expansion of a six-year collaboration with Sage to help businesses gain greater control of their finances with ACH-Pull.

Revenue from International -- markets outside of its headquarters in the UK & Ireland -- now accounts for 24% of total GoCardless turnover.

The wider view

Globally, GoCardless Ltd. and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) generated £126.8m in revenue, a 38% increase year-on-year, bringing total income to £132.8m including interest income and revenues from other subsidiaries.

Overall, the Group saw net losses decrease 55% year-on-year, down from £78.0m in the year prior to £35.1m for FY24.

The Group and its sister company, GoCardless, Inc. processed £39.6 billion worth of transactions, a rise of 28% year-on-year, for over 94,000 organisations globally.

Continued momentum

In the first half of FY25 GoCardless has, among other milestones, added Airwallex to its roster of GoCardless Embed customers and completed its acquisition of Sentenial Ltd, operating under the Nuapay brand. This will significantly scale the fintech’s indirect channel proposition and fast-track the rollout of new capabilities that will enable customers to send as well as collect money through GoCardless.

In North America, the fintech further expanded its reach through partnerships, launching GoCardless for Salesforce on the Salesforce AppExchange and introducing an app within the Intuit Quickbooks Marketplace.

Most recently, Cardless has strengthened its leadership team by hiring ex-Visa leader Chris Wylie as its new Director of Enterprise Sales. Wylie will be responsible for growing the fintech’s enterprise customer base in the region.

Lewis Turek, General Manager of North America at GoCardless, said: “These figures reflect the inroads we've already made into this market, where we're proud to count the likes of Clearco and Lightspeed among our customers. We're excited to bring ACH-Pull to even more businesses, introducing them to a payment method that helps to grow their top line, cut costs and deliver a seamless customer experience.”

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless, said: “The FY24 results show strong revenue growth and a sustainable cost base, both of which point to a clear path to profitability. To post these kind of numbers in a tough macroeconomic environment is not easy and I’m incredibly proud of what the team has achieved.

“I’m excited about the opportunities ahead as we push into FY25 and beyond. We’re continuing to see the results of our increased focus on international markets and our indirect channels. Our data services remain popular with customers, from helping them prevent fraud and improve conversion rates to powering essential business operations through open banking data. And with the integration of Nuapay providing the capability to send as well as collect payments, we’re well on our way to becoming a full-service bank payment provider.”

NOTES TO EDS.

For more information contact press@gocardless.com.

All figures in the Companies House filing relate to GoCardless’ fiscal year 2024, covering the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

The filing covers GoCardless Ltd. and its subsidiaries. It does not include GoCardless Inc. and GoCardless SIA.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2025 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.