GoCardless appoints Shaun Puckrin as Chief Product Officer

Appointment strengthens Leadership Team with ex Checkout.com Executive

LONDON, APRIL 15 2025 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, today announces the appointment of Shaun Puckrin as Chief Product Officer. Puckrin joins from Checkout.com where he was SVP Product. In his new role at GoCardless he will lead the fintech’s product teams with responsibility for the product development and innovation agenda, including new payment flows, open banking capabilities and continuous product improvements to help merchants collect and send payments from GoCardless’ bank payment platform.

Puckrin brings a wealth of experience in product leadership, with a proven track record of driving innovation and growth in the payments and financial technology sectors. Prior to joining GoCardless, Puckrin served as SVP Product at Checkout.com, leading a team of product managers and overseeing its core payment products including card acquiring, issuing and authentication. During his tenure, he launched new product lines and performance optimization solutions using machine learning and led product expansion across Japan, US, Canada and MENA.

Puckrin's previous roles include Chief Product Officer at issuer processor GPS (now Thredd) and VP Product and Engineering at Nested, a property start-up that aims to re-invent estate agency. He also held multiple leadership positions at Worldpay.

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO at GoCardless, said: “Shaun’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product offerings and strengthen our position as a full-service payment provider. His extensive experience in the payments and financial technology sectors, and proven track record of launching new products and features make him a great fit for GoCardless as we accelerate our path to profitability. I’m delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Shaun Puckrin, Chief Product Officer at GoCardless, said: "Account-to-account payments are the driving force behind reducing complexity, cost and friction in the payment process. I look forward to building on GoCardless’ success to build a new generation of payment solutions that will help ease the challenges of collecting and sending payments and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.