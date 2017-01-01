Skip to content
Made for recurring payments

GoCardless makes it simple to collect recurring and one-off payments from customers in New Zealand and worldwide.

Chasing payments shouldn’t be a full-time job, and with GoCardless it doesn’t have to be. GoCardless is built on Direct Debit, a pull-based payment method. Customers complete a simple online mandate to authorise you to collect payments automatically on due dates. Learn more

Xero has chosen GoCardless as its best-in-class solution for Direct Debit and it shows – the integration is really seamless and intuitive.

"We can get clients set up in minutes and we know that’s it – our payments come in on time and are automatically reconciled."

Whether it’s a late payment that needs chasing or a lack of integration that requires the manual transfer of data, a poor payment collection process leads to higher costs. Automate your recurring payment collection, and bring an end to complex and costly manual processes with GoCardless. Learn more

56%

Cost decrease

An IDC White Paper shows that GoCardless lowers the overall cost of taking payments by 56%.

"It contributed towards the business being able to grow, without needing to hire a second person managing accounts."

On average, 10–15% of all credit and debit card payments will fail, because cards are lost, stolen, and they expire. And every failed payment needs to be retried and rectified, adding to the admin burden of collecting payments. With GoCardless, collect up to 97.5% of payments successfully at the first time of asking, and let Success+ retry any that do fail. Learn more

10–15%

of card payments fail.

Reduce failed payments to as low as 0.5% with GoCardless.

Before, we would manually be chasing every failed payment in the same way. With GoCardless, we can avoid chasing.

Ioannis Georgiou, Lendwise

GoCardless helps businesses collect up to 97.5% of payments successfully at the first attempt. Our instant payment alerts let you know about those that do fail, so you can retry the payment or reach out to your customer. Learn more

Before, I never knew who was paying and who wasn’t! With everything reconciled and allocated by GoCardless for Xero I can see exactly who’s paid.

Heike Northe, All Things Sorted

GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us...

J2 Group

Invoice payments

Say goodbye to overdue invoices. Customers only need to set up their payment details once, securely online. Then collect one-off or recurring payments whenever they are due.

Subscription payments

Create flexible recurring payment plans to suit your business. Take payments directly on your website or by sending your customers a secure payment link.

Ideal for your customers

  • Simple

    Setting up payment details only takes two minutes for customers to complete online.

  • Transparent

    Customers will always be notified by email when a subscription is starting or one-off payment is being taken.

  • Efficient

    No more customers writing out and posting cheques, logging in to online banking or forgetting to pay.

  • Safe and protected

    Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error.

Simple to manage

Collect and manage recurring and one-off payments using our simple dashboard. Renew, amend and pause payment plans easily and get full visibility on each transaction. 

Connect to your software

Connect GoCardless to your business software to automate payment collection and reconciliation.

Moving clients to GoCardless is pain-free — and once everything is set up, cash collection takes care of itself.

Ben Nacca, Founder, Cone Accounting

Made to grow with your business

  • International payments

    Collect payments from customers around the world, including the UK, Eurozone countries, the USA, New Zealand and Australia.

  • Completely customisable

    Customise our out-of-the-box payment pages, or build your own bespoke integration using our API.

  • Real-time alerts

    Get notified by email for any failed payment or customer cancellation. Sit back and let Success+ intelligently retry any payments that do fail.

  • Fully safe and secure

    GoCardless is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, and ISO27001 certified for security standards.

Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide

Saves time & improves cash flow

“The team is saving 5 - 10 hours a month on admin already – this will likely double as we get more clients paying by Direct Debit,”

Saves on admin and transaction fees

“We wanted a solution that would integrate easily into our existing workflows and that could provide solid reporting – GoCardless ticks all of those boxes.“

International recurring payments

“GoCardless has been an instrumental part in growing and expanding our little business across 3 regions - Australia, UK, and USA”

Save time on admin

“GoCardless integrates perfectly with Xero. I never need to spend time on reconciliation, as the payments, including the fees are processed and reconciled automatically.“

Reduce debtor days

“I used to spend 2-3 hours a week chasing clients. That’s already halved. When we move the majority of our clients to GoCardless, I anticipate time savings of up to 3 hours a week.”

Easy to use

”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”

Ready to get started?

Pay as you go pricing, with low transaction fees and no monthly contract. Get started in minutes.

