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We're here to help
We always aim to deliver a great experience, but if we’ve fallen short of your expectations or you want to escalate an issue, our Dispute Resolution Centre will let you know what you can do next.
We're committed to ensuring your dispute is handled with the care and attention it needs.
If you need help with an issue rather than raise a dispute, please contact our Support team.
Find out where to escalate an unresolved dispute if unsatisfied after the final response.
We’re committed to doing our very best to resolve any issues, concerns, or frustrations you may face. If you’re unhappy with the service you’ve received, or if you feel that we could have done something better, we want to hear about it.
Christina Asante, Complaints and Quality Manager, GoCardless
If you're having an issue with our product or have found an aspect of our service to be unclear, our guides may provide the information you need.
If you're unable to find a solution to your issue and need to escalate it, the next step will be to submit your complaint to our team. The best way to do this is via our complaint form. Please provide as much detail as you can to help us with our investigation.
Once we've fully investigated your issue we will issue a final response. This will be provided within the required timeframe set by your local financial ombudsman, complaints authority, or formal mediator.
If you are unsatisfied with our final response, the next step will be to raise a formal complaint against GoCardless with your local financial ombudsman, complaints authority, or formal mediator.
If you have an issue with the service you've received, please raise a complaint and our team will work with you to find a resolution.