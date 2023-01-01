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Dispute Resolution Centre

We always aim to deliver a great experience, but if we’ve fallen short of your expectations or you want to escalate an issue, our Dispute Resolution Centre will let you know what you can do next.

Our commitment

We're committed to ensuring your dispute is handled with the care and attention it needs.

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Contact Support

If you need help with an issue rather than raise a dispute, please contact our Support team.

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Escalating a dispute

Find out where to escalate an unresolved dispute if unsatisfied after the final response.

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We’re committed to doing our very best to resolve any issues, concerns, or frustrations you may face. If you’re unhappy with the service you’ve received, or if you feel that we could have done something better, we want to hear about it.

Christina Asante, Complaints and Quality Manager, GoCardless

Overview of the dispute process

1. Check our guides

If you're having an issue with our product or have found an aspect of our service to be unclear, our guides may provide the information you need.

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2. Submit your complaint

If you're unable to find a solution to your issue and need to escalate it, the next step will be to submit your complaint to our team. The best way to do this is via our complaint form. Please provide as much detail as you can to help us with our investigation.

3. Receive final response

Once we've fully investigated your issue we will issue a final response. This will be provided within the required timeframe set by your local financial ombudsman, complaints authority, or formal mediator.

4. Taking your complaint further

If you are unsatisfied with our final response, the next step will be to raise a formal complaint against GoCardless with your local financial ombudsman, complaints authority, or formal mediator.

Ready to raise a complaint?

Raise a complaint

If you have an issue with the service you've received, please raise a complaint and our team will work with you to find a resolution.

Raise a complaint

Contact us

Sales

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Support

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+1 (628) 241-0044

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.