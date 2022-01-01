Alaska Division of Banking & Services

Alaska Money Transmitter License

License Number - AKMT-016741

Alaska Division of Banking and Securities Physical Address

(No US mail delivery)

333 Willoughby AVE, 9th FL

State Office Building

Juneau, AK 99801

For Alaska Residents Only:

If your issue is unresolved by GoCardless Inc. (Tel: 1-628-241-0044), please submit formal complaints with the State of Alaska, Division of Banking & Securities.

Please download the form here: https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/portals/3/pub/DBSGeneralComplaintFormupdated.pdf

Submit formal complaint form with supporting documents:

Division of Banking & Securities PO Box 110807 Juneau, AK 99811-0807

If you are an Alaska resident with questions regarding formal complaints, please email us at dbs.licensing@alaska.gov or call Nine Zero Seven Four Six Five Two Five Two One