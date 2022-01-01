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Alaska Division of Banking & Services
Alaska Money Transmitter License
License Number - AKMT-016741
Alaska Division of Banking and Securities Physical Address
(No US mail delivery)
333 Willoughby AVE, 9th FL
State Office Building
Juneau, AK 99801
For Alaska Residents Only:
If your issue is unresolved by GoCardless Inc. (Tel: 1-628-241-0044), please submit formal complaints with the State of Alaska, Division of Banking & Securities.
Please download the form here: https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/portals/3/pub/DBSGeneralComplaintFormupdated.pdf
Submit formal complaint form with supporting documents:
Division of Banking & Securities PO Box 110807 Juneau, AK 99811-0807
If you are an Alaska resident with questions regarding formal complaints, please email us at dbs.licensing@alaska.gov or call Nine Zero Seven Four Six Five Two Five Two One
Delaware Office of the State Bank Commissioner
Delaware Check Seller, Money Transmitter License
License Number - 039150
Delaware Office of State Bank Commissioner
1110 Forrest Avenue
Dover, DE 19904
Online: http://banking.delaware.gov/
Telephone number: 302-739-4235
Florida Office of Financial Regulation
Florida Money Transmitter License
License Number - FT230000423
If you have a complaint, please contact GoCardless Inc. (Tel: 1-628-241-0044 / Email: help@gocardless.com). If you still have an unresolved complaint regarding GoCardless Inc. money transmission activity, you may file it by contacting the Florida Office of Financial Regulation at:
Online: https://flofr.gov/sitePages/fileacomplaint.htm
By mail: Florida Office of Financial Regulation ‐ Consumer Finance
200 E. Gaines Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399‐0376
Telephone Number: (850) 487-9687
Iowa Division of Banking
Iowa Money Services License
License Number - 2022-0184
Iowa Division of Banking
200 East Grand Avenue, Suite 300
Des Moines, Iowa 50309
Online: http://www.idob.state.ia.us/
Telephone number: 515-281-4014
Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation
Maryland Money Transmitter License
License Number - 2123932
Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation
1100 North Eutaw Street, Suite 611
Baltimore, MD 21201
Attention: Consumer Services Unit
Online: http://www.labor.maryland.gov/finance
Telephone number: 888-784-0136 (Toll-free)
The Commissioner of Financial Regulation for the State of Maryland will accept all questions or complaints from Maryland residents regarding GoCardless Inc., NMLS # 2123932, at 1100 North Eutaw Street, Suite 611, Baltimore, MD 21201, phone 888-784-0136.
GoCardless Inc.'s licenses may be verified through the NMLS Consumer Access website – https://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/
New Hampshire Banking Department
New Hampshire Money Transmitter License
License Number - 25049-MT
New Hampshire Banking Department
53 Regional Drive, Suite 200
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
Online: http://www.nh.gov/banking/
Telephone number: 603-271-3561
New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance
New Jersey Money Transmitter License
License - 2205345
Consumer Inquiry and Response Center New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance PO Box 040 Trenton, New Jersey 08625 Online: https://www.nj.gov/dobi/consumer.htm Telephone number: (609) 292-7272
New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department Financial Institutions Division
New Mexico Money Transmission License
License Number - N/A
New Mexico Financial Institutions Division
3rd Floor, Toney Anaya Building
2550 Cerrillos Road
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505
Online: https://www.rld.nm.gov/financial-institutions/
Telephone number: 505-476-4885
Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions
Ohio Money Transmitter License
License number - OHMT 246
Ohio Money Transmitter License
Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions 77 S High Street, 23rd Floor Columbus, OH 43215 Online: https://com.ohio.gov/divisions-and-programs/financial-institutions/contact-us Telephone number: (614) 728-8400
Oregon Division of Financial Regulation
Oregon Money Transmitter License
License Number - N/A
Oregon Division of Financial Regulation
350 Winter Street NE
Room 410
Salem, Oregon 97309-0405
Online: http://dfr.oregon.gov/Pages/index.aspx
Telephone number:
1-888-877-4894 (OR Only)
503-378-4140
Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities
Pennsylvania Money Transmitter
License number - 105081
Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities Non-Depository Licensing Division 17 N. 2nd Street, Suite 1300 Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17101 Online: https://www.dobs.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx Telephone number: (717) 783-8240
Name of the Jurisdiction: Puerto Rico
Name of the Regulator: Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions
Name of the License: Money Transmitter
License Number: TM-171
Contact Info for the Regulator:
Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions 1492 Ave. Ponce de León Suite 600 Edif. Centro Europa, Santurce Puerto Rico PO Box 11855 San Juan, Puerto Rico 00910-3855 (787) 723-3131
Vermont Department of Financial Regulation
Vermont Money Transmitter
License Number - MT-2123932
Vermont Department of Financial Regulation
89 Main Street,
Montpelier, VT 05620-3101
Online: http://dfr.vermont.gov
Telephone number:
802-828-3307
833-337-4685 (Toll free)