Failed payments are a concern for every business. Customers can unintentionally churn when their payments fail and 11-15% of uncollected funds turn into bad debt. Although not all customers are unwilling to pay, complex and manual collections processes give every customer the same payment recovery experience.

Success+ intelligently manages your late payments. Automatically collecting 70% of failed payments on the day best suited to your customers. Creating a smoother experience for them and better cash flow for you.

*70% *Up to 70% of failed payments automatically collected

Results were measured in a timed experiment during the launch of this product. Actual performance may vary, depending on your specific attributes and the types of customers you have