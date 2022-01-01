Made for payment success
Success+ uses payment intelligence to manage and reduce payment failures. Recover, on average, 70% of failed payments.
Failed payments are optional, not inevitable
Failed payments are a concern for every business. Customers can unintentionally churn when their payments fail and 11-15% of uncollected funds turn into bad debt. Although not all customers are unwilling to pay, complex and manual collections processes give every customer the same payment recovery experience. Success+ intelligently manages your late payments. Automatically collecting 70% of failed payments on the day best suited to your customers. Creating a smoother experience for them and better cash flow for you.
70%
Average recovery rate of failed payments
Why use Success+?
Put your customers first
Save your customers from awkward conversations, by collecting failed payments on the best day for them. 70% of businesses said Success+ improves their relationships with customers.
Reduce your admin burden
Success+ does all the heavy lifting, automatically retrying payments up to three times and with visibility of which payments have been successfully collected. 89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.
Increase your revenue
With Success+, efficiently recover more revenue, so fewer payments are written- off as bad debt or churn involuntarily. Increase your payment success rate to 99.1%.
“The impact was immediate — we’ve seen payment failures drop from 3.6% to 0.48% in three months. This 7.5x improvement in failed payments collected is huge for a fast-growing company like Plum — and helps ensure a seamless experience for our customers.”
Elise Nunn, Head of Operations, Plum
How it works...
"Every failed payment could become a customer service issue, but Success+ from GoCardless has transformed that experience."
Chris McQuillan, Commercial Manager, Lifestyle Fitness
