The fragmented recurring payment landscape is causing serious operational challenges

Businesses are constantly evolving to serve their customers. Recurring revenue models, like subscriptions or consumption-based models are key to this evolution. Recurring payment complexity, particularly around B2B payments, has introduced a number of challenges for organisations in Australia and New Zealand.

The report reveals businesses surveyed struggle to keep up with changes in consumer expectations. This is further amplified by the constant evolution of the recurring payments space, which is expensive, increasingly complex and requires customisation.