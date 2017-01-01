[Report] Forrester Consulting: The Next Chapter For Payments In ANZ
Forrester surveyed 750 payment decision makers in B2B & B2C firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe. This spotlight focuses on 154 respondents & 2 qualitative interviews with payment decision-makers from Australia & New Zealand
The fragmented recurring payment landscape is causing serious operational challenges
Businesses are constantly evolving to serve their customers. Recurring revenue models, like subscriptions or consumption-based models are key to this evolution. Recurring payment complexity, particularly around B2B payments, has introduced a number of challenges for organisations in Australia and New Zealand.
The report reveals businesses surveyed struggle to keep up with changes in consumer expectations. This is further amplified by the constant evolution of the recurring payments space, which is expensive, increasingly complex and requires customisation.
Key findings from the survey include:
The average failure rate for Australian and New Zealand businesses
Expected churn rates and bad debt resulting from failed payments
The total cost of collecting payments
The number of full-time employees needed to manage payment operations
Download the The Next Chapter For Payments In ANZ for all the important insights, as well as recommendations on how businesses can meet ever-evolving payment challenges.
Find out what makes ANZ different from the rest of the world
Download the global report with Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line