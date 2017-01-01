Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesEnterprise

[Report] Forrester Consulting: The Next Chapter For Payments In ANZ

Forrester surveyed 750 payment decision makers in B2B & B2C firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe. This spotlight focuses on 154 respondents & 2 qualitative interviews with payment decision-makers from Australia & New Zealand

Scroll to learn more

The fragmented recurring payment landscape is causing serious operational challenges

Businesses are constantly evolving to serve their customers. Recurring revenue models, like subscriptions or consumption-based models are key to this evolution. Recurring payment complexity, particularly around B2B payments, has introduced a number of challenges for organisations in Australia and New Zealand. 

The report reveals businesses surveyed struggle to keep up with changes in consumer expectations. This is further amplified by the constant evolution of the recurring payments space, which is expensive, increasingly complex and requires customisation.

Key findings from the survey include: 

  • The average failure rate for Australian and New Zealand businesses 

  • Expected churn rates and bad debt resulting from failed payments 

  • The total cost of collecting payments 

  • The number of full-time employees needed to manage payment operations 

Download the The Next Chapter For Payments In ANZ for all the important insights, as well as recommendations on how businesses can meet ever-evolving payment challenges.

Find out what makes ANZ different from the rest of the world

Download the global report with Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Get the global report