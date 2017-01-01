Skip to content
[Report] Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C and B2B-only firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe.

The fragmented recurring payment landscape is causing serious operational challenges

In a world of technology advancements, businesses are constantly evolving to serve their customers. Recurring revenue models, like subscriptions or consumption-based models have become key to this evolution.

The survey found the B2B recurring payment landscape is becoming increasingly complex, resulting in lost customers, payment failures, high costs, and lower revenue impacting the wider business.

Key findings from the survey include:

  • The average failure rate for global businesses

  • Expected churn rates and bad debt resulting from failed payments

  • The total cost of collecting payments

  • The number of full-time employees needed to manage payment operations

Download the full report for all the important insights, as well as recommendations on how businesses can meet ever-evolving payment challenges.

