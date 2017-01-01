ENTERPRISE
Reduce your operational costs
Reduce the total cost of collecting and managing recurring payments by up to 56% with GoCardless.
The cost of collecting recurring payments adds up
From setup costs and card processing fees to lost revenue from customer churn, the true cost of collecting payments goes well beyond transaction costs. And every added operational cost stifles growth.
Plus, the problem is compounded by FX costs and hidden fees if you collect payments internationally.
Since moving to GoCardless, we have reduced the cost of processing payments by 90%.
Damian Brychy, COO and Co-Founder, Capital on Tap
Cost-effective payment collection
Combine the overall cost efficiencies of automating your payment collection with GoCardless and decrease the cost of collecting payments.
56%
Average cost reduction on payment collection with GoCardless according to an IDC White Paper
Recurring payments, automated
Reduce operational costs by automating otherwise manual processes. Manage payment collection and reconciliation through an extensive choice of over 200 leading partner integrations or our best-in-class API.
Real-time notifications
With GoCardless, up to 97.5% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail and take action with Success+.
Total visibility over payments
Get user-friendly insights and reporting delivered in real-time, allowing you to keep track of the entire payment process. React quickly when a payment does fail, and reduce the burden on your customer support team.
Empower your teams to be more efficient
Using GoCardless, 59% less team resources are required to implement and manage payments.*
59%
Less staff time to manage, extend payment platform. Source: IDC White Paper
Made for payment success
Collect 97.5% of payments successfully, at the first time of asking. When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer.
Made for recurring payments
GoCardless is the only payment provider built specifically for recurring payments. Whether you’re collecting invoices, subscription payments or membership fees, we’ll take care of the payment collection process so you can focus on what you do best.
Everything just works… It’s now a one or two touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore.”
John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY
6x faster payment collection with GoCardless
US-based SaaS business Autotask sells subscriptions in more than 50 countries, including UK, Netherlands and Germany. Before discovering GoCardless, half of its customers paid monthly fees through bank transfer or cheque; and half by credit card.
Since switching to Gocardless, Autotask has been able to reduce debtor days with GoCardless to just 3.5 days and minimise payment failure rates to less than 1%.
Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide
How can we help?
Speak to one of our payment experts about the challenges of reducing your payment processing costs, and we’ll work with you to transform the way you collect recurring payments.