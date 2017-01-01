Skip to content
Reduce costs

Save time and money by automating your recurring payment collection, and bring an end to complex and costly manual processes.

Payment collection shouldn’t cost the earth

Whether it’s a failed payment that needs chasing or a lack of integration that requires the manual transfer of data, a poor payment collection leads to time-intensive and costly processes.

The level of automation and predictability we get from GoCardless means I’m saving at least 40 hours in admin time every month.

Adam Coley, Managing Director, Lowaire Digital

Stop wasting time on payments admin

Reduce the cost of collecting recurring payments by automating the whole process. GoCardless lets you automate your cash collection and integrate the entire process into your existing billing system.

56%

Average cost reduction on payment collection with GoCardless according to an IDC White Paper

How GoCardless works

Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect payments by Direct Debit. You can add the customisable payment page to your website or send them a secure link.

Schedule one-off or recurring payments using our dashboard, or enable GoCardless to “pull” payments automatically on invoice due dates by linking GoCardless to your existing invoicing software.

GoCardless uses Direct Debit, meaning payments are collected automatically on due dates. You can also connect GoCardless to one of over 200 partner integrations to automate payment reconciliation.

You’ll have full visibility of all payments. Collect 97.5% of payments successfully, at the first time of asking. When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer.

Ideal for your customers

  • Simple

    Setting up payment details only takes two minutes for customers to complete online.

  • Transparent

    Customers will always be notified by email when a subscription is starting or one-off payment is being taken.

  • Efficient

    No more customers logging into online banking, updating expired card details or forgetting to pay.

  • Safe and protected

    Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error.

Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide

Saves on admin and transaction fees

“We wanted a solution that would integrate easily into our existing workflows and that could provide solid reporting – GoCardless ticks all of those boxes.“

Saves time & improves cash flow

“The team is saving 5 - 10 hours a month on admin already – this will likely double as we get more clients paying by Direct Debit,”

Preferred payment method

“We can offer all of our clients one preferred payment method and the same payment terms. It allows us to offer Direct Debit to 90% of our clients”

International recurring payments

“GoCardless has been an instrumental part in growing and expanding our little business across 3 regions - Australia, UK, and USA”

Save time on admin

“GoCardless integrates perfectly with Xero. I never need to spend time on reconciliation, as the payments, including the fees are processed and reconciled automatically.“

Reduce debtor days

“I used to spend 2-3 hours a week chasing clients. That’s already halved. When we move the majority of our clients to GoCardless, I anticipate time savings of up to 3 hours a week.”

Easy to use

”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”

