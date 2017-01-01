Reduce costs
Save time and money by automating your recurring payment collection, and bring an end to complex and costly manual processes.
Payment collection shouldn’t cost the earth
Whether it’s a failed payment that needs chasing or a lack of integration that requires the manual transfer of data, a poor payment collection leads to time-intensive and costly processes.
The level of automation and predictability we get from GoCardless means I’m saving at least 40 hours in admin time every month.
Adam Coley, Managing Director, Lowaire Digital
Stop wasting time on payments admin
Reduce the cost of collecting recurring payments by automating the whole process. GoCardless lets you automate your cash collection and integrate the entire process into your existing billing system.
56%
Average cost reduction on payment collection with GoCardless according to an IDC White Paper
How GoCardless works
Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect payments by Direct Debit. You can add the customisable payment page to your website or send them a secure link.
Schedule one-off or recurring payments using our dashboard, or enable GoCardless to “pull” payments automatically on invoice due dates by linking GoCardless to your existing invoicing software.
GoCardless uses Direct Debit, meaning payments are collected automatically on due dates. You can also connect GoCardless to one of over 200 partner integrations to automate payment reconciliation.
You’ll have full visibility of all payments. Collect 97.5% of payments successfully, at the first time of asking. When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer.
Ideal for your customers
Simple
Setting up payment details only takes two minutes for customers to complete online.
Transparent
Customers will always be notified by email when a subscription is starting or one-off payment is being taken.
Efficient
No more customers logging into online banking, updating expired card details or forgetting to pay.
Safe and protected
Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error.
Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide
Easy to use
”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”