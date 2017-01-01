Reduce costs
Save time and money by automating your recurring payment collection, and bring an end to complex and costly manual processes.
Payment collection shouldn’t cost the earth
Whether it’s a failed payment that needs chasing or a lack of integration that requires the manual transfer of data, a poor payment collection leads to time-intensive and costly processes.
The level of automation and predictability we get from GoCardless means I’m saving at least 40 hours in admin time every month.
Adam Coley, Managing Director, Lowaire Digital
Stop wasting time on payments admin
Reduce the cost of collecting recurring payments by automating the whole process. GoCardless lets you automate your cash collection and integrate the entire process into your existing billing system.
56%
Average cost reduction on payment collection with GoCardless according to an IDC White Paper
How GoCardless works
Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorizing you to collect bank debit payments from them (such as ACH debit payments in the US). You can add the customizable payment page to your website or send them a secure link.
Schedule one-off or recurring bank debit payments (such as ACH debit payments in the US) using our dashboard, or enable GoCardless to “pull” payments automatically on invoice due dates by linking GoCardless to your existing invoicing software.
GoCardless uses bank debit (such as ACH debit in the US), meaning payments are collected automatically on due dates. You can also connect GoCardless to one of over 200 partner integrations to automate payment reconciliation.
You’ll have full visibility of all payments. Collect 97.5% of payments successfully at the first time of asking, with bank debit (such as ACH debit in the US). When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer.
Ideal for your customers
Simple
Setting up payment details for bank debit payments - such as ACH debit in the US - only takes two minutes for customers to complete online.
Transparent
Customers will always be notified by email when a subscription is starting or one-off payment is being taken.
Efficient
No more customers logging into online banking, updating expired card details or forgetting to pay.
Safe and protected
Your customers’ payments are fully protected if a payment is ever taken in error.