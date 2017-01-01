The business value of taking recurring payments with GoCardless
Global research company IDC conducted research into the business value of taking recurring payments with GoCardless. They found GoCardless helps merchants create and realise more value across their business. Download the white paper to see how.
How GoCardless takes the pain out of collecting recurring payments
Lower cost
GoCardless lowers overall cost of taking payments by 56%.
Get paid sooner
Reduce the time to receive pay outs by 47%, with GoCardless.
Expand internationally
Access 44% more markets with bank debit.
What's in the white paper
Across 2019-2020, IDC conducted in-depth interviews with 10 GoCardless customers.
This research was commissioned by GoCardless to quantify the impact of our recurring payment platform.
The findings in this 19-page white paper show that GoCardless helps merchants across critical areas of their business. They also demonstrate why thinking about payments strategically is essential to any business’ success and growth.
Areas where GoCardless brings value to merchants
Lower TCO of taking payments
Improved cash flow
Increased business revenue
Reduced development time
Access to more markets
More efficient teams
About GoCardless
GoCardless is made for recurring payments. We’ve created the first global network for recurring payments, to take the pain out of getting paid for businesses with recurring revenue.
Whether it’s invoice, subscription, membership or instalment payments, we help more than 50,000 businesses around the world - big and small - process a total of $13bn in transactions each year.
