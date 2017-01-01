Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up

The business value of taking recurring payments with GoCardless

Global research company IDC conducted research into the business value of taking recurring payments with GoCardless. They found GoCardless helps merchants create and realise more value across their business. Download the white paper to see how.

Talk to our sales team
The business value of taking recurring payments with GoCardless
The business value of taking recurring payments with GoCardless

How GoCardless takes the pain out of collecting recurring payments

Lower cost

Lower cost

GoCardless lowers overall cost of taking payments by 56%.

Get paid sooner

Get paid sooner

Reduce the time to receive pay outs by 47%, with GoCardless.

Expand internationally

Expand internationally

Access 44% more markets with bank debit.

What's in the white paper
What's in the white paper

What's in the white paper

Across 2019-2020, IDC conducted in-depth interviews with 10 GoCardless customers.

This research was commissioned by GoCardless to quantify the impact of our recurring payment platform.

The findings in this 19-page white paper show that GoCardless helps merchants across critical areas of their business. They also demonstrate why thinking about payments strategically is essential to any business’ success and growth.

Areas where GoCardless brings value to merchants

Lower TCO of taking payments

Lower TCO of taking payments

Improved cash flow

Improved cash flow

Increased business revenue

Increased business revenue

Reduced development time

Reduced development time

Access to more markets

Access to more markets

More efficient teams

More efficient teams

About GoCardless
About GoCardless

About GoCardless

GoCardless is made for recurring payments. We’ve created the first global network for recurring payments, to take the pain out of getting paid for businesses with recurring revenue.

Whether it’s invoice, subscription, membership or instalment payments, we help more than 50,000 businesses around the world - big and small - process a total of $13bn in transactions each year.

Ready to get started?

Talk to sales

Speak to one of our payment experts about the challenges of collecting recurring payments at scale across the globe.

Talk to sales