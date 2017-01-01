Keep track of payments
Get real-time alerts and notifications so you know when every payment will be collected, and get the power to take action if a payment fails or a mandate is cancelled.
Payment collection shouldn’t be a black box
Are all your payments coming in on time? Has a payment failed? Which client still owes you money? Without useful insights into your payment collection, you’ll never get the true answer.
[Before GoCardless] we were unable to provide a good experience for customers. Money would land in our account, but we had no visibility on where it came from, and which payments weren’t coming in on time.
Marc Hartog, CEO, British Journal of Photography
Recurring payment peace of mind
GoCardless collects approximately 97.5% of payments successfully at the first attempt, and our instant payment alerts let you know when a payment fails or a customer cancels. It's easy to retry a failed payment, or enable Success+ to schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer.
Manage all of your payments in one place
View and manage all of your transactions through our online dashboard, or connect GoCardless to your existing billing software with our extensive list of partner integrations.
How GoCardless works
Your customer enters their payment details securely online, authorising you to collect payments by Direct Debit. You can add the customisable payment page to your website or send them a secure link.
Schedule one-off or recurring payments using our dashboard, or enable GoCardless to “pull” payments automatically on invoice due dates by linking GoCardless to your existing invoicing software.
GoCardless uses Direct Debit, meaning payments are collected automatically on due dates. You can also connect GoCardless to one of over 200 partner integrations to automate payment reconciliation.
You’ll have full visibility of all payments. Collect 97.5% of payments successfully, at the first time of asking. When a payment does fail, sit back and let Success+ schedule payment retries on the best day for each customer.
Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide
Easy to use
”GoCardless is super user friendly, seamless and allows great visibility at all times. It changed the game for us and has made cashflow issues a thing of the past!”