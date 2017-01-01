6x faster payment collection with GoCardless

US-based SaaS business Autotask sells subscriptions in more than 50 countries, including UK, Netherlands and Germany. Before discovering GoCardless, half of its customers paid monthly fees through bank transfer or cheque; and half by credit card.

Since switching to Gocardless, Autotask has been able to reduce debtor days with GoCardless to just 3.5 days and minimise payment failure rates to less than 1%.

Read the full story