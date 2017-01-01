ENTERPRISE
Reduce time to receive payments
Reduce the time to receive payments by 47%, and minimise your debtor days by taking full control of when payments are made.
Your high DSO is stopping you from growing
A high DSO and a growing list of outstanding receivables limits your brand’s ability to invest for the future.
With Direct Debit, we don’t have to rely on customers to make a ‘push’ payment - which has helped us to reduce DSOs.
Patrick Hughes, Former Assistant Corporate Controller, Autotask
Gain full control over payment collection
GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based payment method. This puts you in control of when payments are collected, giving you full oversight of your accounts receivable.
Pull-based payment collection
GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.
Low payment failure rates
With GoCardless, around 97.5% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.
Intelligent retries
Sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer. Recover up to 76% of any payments that do fail with Success+.
Optimise your payments with Success+
Success+ does all the heavy lifting, calculating the best time to retry a payment and tracking which payments have been successfully collected. 89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.
Made for recurring payments
GoCardless is the only payment provider built specifically for recurring payments. Whether you’re collecting invoices, subscription payments or membership fees, we’ll take care of the payment collection process so you can focus on what you do best.
Everything just works… It’s now a one or two touch billing process, once a month. We don’t need to think or worry about it anymore.”
John Heggs, Finance Manager, intY
6x faster payment collection with GoCardless
US-based SaaS business Autotask sells subscriptions in more than 50 countries, including UK, Netherlands and Germany. Before discovering GoCardless, half of its customers paid monthly fees through bank transfer or cheque; and half by credit card.
Since switching to Gocardless, Autotask has been able to reduce debtor days with GoCardless to just 3.5 days and minimise payment failure rates to less than 1%.
