Frequently asked questions

International payments

Where does my business need to be based?

Businesses can sign up to collect payments through GoCardless if they are based in any of the following countries:

  • Australia

  • Austria

  • Belgium

  • Bulgaria

  • Canada

  • Croatia

  • Cyprus

  • Czech Republic

  • Denmark

  • Finland

  • France

  • Germany

  • Hungary

  • Italy

  • Luxembourg

  • Malta

  • Netherlands

  • New Zealand

  • Norway

  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Republic of Ireland

  • Romania

  • Slovakia

  • Slovenia

  • South Africa

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • Switzerland

  • United Kingdom

  • United States

Which currencies does GoCardless support?

We currently support payments in GBP, EUR, SEK, DKK, AUD, NZD, CAD and USD.If you would like to be notified when we add a new currency you're interested in, please register your interest here.

Where can my customers be based?

GoCardless gives you access to a growing number of Direct Debit (also known as bank debit) schemes around the world. When you collect international payments, you can collect from your customers in their currencies, then have the payments converted into your home currency and paid out into your domestic bank account.

  • United Kingdom - Bacs Direct Debit

  • Eurozone - SEPA Direct Debit (for a full list of supported countries, see this support article)

  • Sweden - Bg Autogiro

  • Denmark - Betalingsservice

  • Australia - BECS Direct Debit

  • New Zealand - BECS Direct Debit

  • Canada - Pre-Authorized Debit

  • United States - ACH Debit

What is Bacs Direct Debit?

Bacs Direct Debit allows you to collect GBP-denominated payments from a bank account in the United Kingdom. You can read more about it in our guide to Bacs Direct Debit.

What is SEPA Direct Debit?

SEPA Direct Debit allows you to collect Euro-denominated payments from a bank account in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). You can read more about it in our guide to SEPA Direct Debit.

What is BECS Direct Debit?

BECS allows you to collect Australian Dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in Australia. You can read more about it in our guide to BECS Direct Debit.

What is BECS (NZ) Direct Debit?

BECS allows you to collect New Zealand Dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in New Zealand. You can read more about it in our guide to BECS Direct Debit.

What is ACH (US) Debit?

ACH Debit allows you to collect US Dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in the United States. You can read more about it in our guide to ACH Debit.

What is Pre-Authorized Debit (PAD)?

Pre-Authorized Debit (sometimes known as PAD) allows you collect Canadian dollar-denominated payments from a bank account in Canada. You can read more about it in our guide to Pre-Authorized Debit.

What is Bg Autogiro?

Bg Autogiro allows you to collect kronor-denominated payments from a bank account in Sweden. You can read more about it in our guide to Bg Autogiro.

What is Betalingsservice Direct Debit?

Betalingsservice allows you to collect Danish Krone-denominated payments from a bank account in Denmark. You can read more about it in our guide to Betalingsservice Direct Debit.

