The SEPA Zone: Which countries are a part of SEPA?

The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is an EU initiative to harmonise payments across the Eurozone.

Which countries are part of SEPA?

SEPA consists of the 28 EU member states together with the four members of the European Free Trade Association (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland). Monaco and San Marino are also part of SEPA.

SEPA payments are only used for euro-denominated transactions. For this reason, the percentage of customers reachable by SEPA payments varies on a country-by-country basis.

Eurozone countries

In Eurozone countries, all bank accounts that were previously reachable through a national scheme are now reachable via the SEPA payment schemes:

Austria

Belgium

Cyprus

Estonia

Finland (including Aland Islands)

France (including French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin (French part), Réunion and Saint Pierre and Miquelon)

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco (Monaco and San Marino have bilateral agreements with the EU to use the euro as their official currency)

Netherlands

Portugal (including Azores and Madeira)

San Marino (Monaco and San Marino have bilateral agreements with the EU to use the euro as their official currency)

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain (including Canary Islands and Ceuta en Melilla)

Non-Eurozone countries

In non-eurozone countries, the SEPA schemes are only used for euro-denominated payments. Reachability is only required for euro-denominated bank accounts. For payments made in the local currency, national schemes should continue to be used.

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Hungary

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Norway

Poland

Romania

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom (including Gibraltar)

SEPA and GoCardless

