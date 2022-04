Laura Williams

Global Payment Partnership Lead - SEPA

As the Global Payment Partnership Lead for SEPA Laura and her team manage the relationship with GoCardless' partner banks for the European SEPA scheme, ensuring current and future banking partners can deliver what GoCardless needs to serve merchants in the best way possible. As the Global Payment Partnerships Lead Laura has developed in-depth knowledge of SEPA and how GoCardless works with the scheme, becoming the resident expert on SEPA.

