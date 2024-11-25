Handling payments can be a hassle for aquatics clubs and swim schools, especially with things like recurring membership fees or course payments. GoCardless makes it easier, so you can spend more time focusing on what really counts – your members.

We’ve compiled answers to the most frequently asked questions from aquatics clubs and swim schools to help you understand how GoCardless can streamline your payment operations.

Can I track who has responded to my Direct Debit setup invitation?

Yes! The GoCardless dashboard lets you monitor the status of all invitees. Under the “Customers” tab, you can check whether each customer has a live mandate, is pending setup, or hasn’t responded yet.

Can I check if a customer has received the setup email but hasn’t signed up?

Absolutely. The dashboard allows you to filter customers by status. For example, you can view a list of “pending” customers who have received the email invitation but haven’t completed the setup. From there, you can re-send a reminder or reach out to them directly.

What happens if someone doesn’t respond to the invitation?

GoCardless sends the initial invitation, but it’s up to you to follow up. You can easily re-send reminders via the dashboard, setting a frequency that works best for your club or school.

Can I monitor the status of Direct Debit payment requests?

Yes. The dashboard provides real-time updates on payment requests, so you’ll always know where each payment stands – from initiation to completion.

Can multiple users access the GoCardless dashboard?

Yes, you can set up multiple users with varying levels of access. This means more than just the treasurer can log in, ensuring your team stays informed and efficient.

What options are available for setting payment frequency?

GoCardless gives you flexibility in how often payments are collected – monthly, weekly, yearly, or even at custom intervals, like every 10 weeks. You can also choose specific collection dates to match your club or school’s needs.

How can I manage payments for seasonal aquatics clubs with limited operating weeks?

For clubs running specific terms (e.g., a 43-week season), you can create subscriptions that align with your schedule. Alternatively, set up separate subscriptions for each term and assign members accordingly.

Our club charges every X weeks to reduce fees. Is that possible with GoCardless?

Yes, GoCardless supports flexible subscription setups. You can configure payments every 10 weeks to spread costs across the year while reducing transaction fees.

Can I set a limited subscription period, such as for a 10-week swim course?

Yes, you can define subscription periods with an automatic end date. Once the subscription ends, payments will stop.

How do I handle one-off payments?

One-off payments are easy to manage. Select “Create a one-off payment” from the customer’s profile, enter the amount, and collect the payment as soon as possible. The dashboard will update with the payment’s status.

What happens if a customer cancels their Direct Debit?

GoCardless notifies you immediately if a customer cancels their mandate. You can follow up with them to resolve the issue or arrange an alternative payment method.

Can I export or import customer data?

Yes. You can export data as a CSV file for analysis or reconciliation. Additionally, GoCardless allows bulk imports of customer data, making it easy to onboard multiple members at once.

How are payouts processed when there are multiple transactions?

GoCardless groups payments into a single payout for easy reconciliation. The “Payouts” tab itemises every transaction within the payout, so you can match payments to customers with ease.

Does GoCardless process refunds?

Currently, refunds are managed manually outside of GoCardless. However, an in-platform refund feature is in development and will be available soon.

How will I know if a payment fails?

You’ll receive an email notification for any failed payments. From the customer’s profile on the dashboard, you can re-request the payment or reach out to resolve the issue.

How does GoCardless handle VAT?

In the settings, you can specify whether to include or exclude VAT in your payment amounts. GoCardless processes VAT according to your preferences, and VAT is applied to GoCardless fees.

Is there a discount for Swim England-affiliated aquatics clubs?

Yes, Swim England-affiliated clubs with CASC status can enjoy a 25% discount on standard GoCardless transaction fees. Click here to find out more about charity pricing plans.

How long is payment history retained in the dashboard?

Payment history is retained for at least one year, although it’s a good idea for clubs to back up data annually for additional assurance.

Yes, bulk updates are simple to manage. Select members from your list or use the import function to apply changes across all subscriptions.

Is setup support available for new users?

Yes, GoCardless offers setup support through a UK-based team available via email, chat, or scheduled calls. A chat widget on the dashboard also connects you with assistance.

Is there a trial period for GoCardless?

Yes, GoCardless currently offers a 90-day fee-free trial, giving clubs and schools the chance to test the platform without any financial commitment.