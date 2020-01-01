Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Small Business

Small Business

Latest articles

View all
How to Calculate Customer Retention Value
How to Calculate Customer Retention Value

Learn how to calculate the cost of retaining a customer.

2 min read
Small Business
Customer Retention vs Customer Loyalty
Customer Retention vs Customer Loyalty

What is the value of customer loyalty and retention to your business?

2 min read
Small Business
Steps in the Customer Retention Process
Steps in the Customer Retention Process

Learn more about how the process of customer retention works.

2 min read
Small Business
3 Customer Retention Models For Small Businesses
3 Customer Retention Models For Small Businesses

Choose the best method to improve customer retention.

3 min read
Small Business
How to Calculate Customer Retention Cost
How to Calculate Customer Retention Cost

What is customer retention cost and how do you calculate it?

2 min read
Small Business
6 Benefits of Customer Retention
6 Benefits of Customer Retention

Reduce customer churn and reap the benefits of customer retention.

3 min read
Small Business