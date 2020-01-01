Small Business
Latest articlesView all
How to Calculate Customer Retention Value
Learn how to calculate the cost of retaining a customer.
Customer Retention vs Customer Loyalty
What is the value of customer loyalty and retention to your business?
Steps in the Customer Retention Process
Learn more about how the process of customer retention works.
3 Customer Retention Models For Small Businesses
Choose the best method to improve customer retention.
3 min readSmall Business
How to Calculate Customer Retention Cost
What is customer retention cost and how do you calculate it?
6 Benefits of Customer Retention
Reduce customer churn and reap the benefits of customer retention.
3 min readSmall Business