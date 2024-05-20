Make safe and efficient one-off payments the norm with GoCardless

In the busy world of running a sports club, the ability to take payments securely and swiftly is essential. GoCardless is an online payment processing solution designed to enable clubs to do just that.

Payment options flexible for you

GoCardless currently offers clubs two core ways to collect payments. The first is Direct Debit. Direct Debit is a convenient payment method that allows clubs to automatically withdraw funds directly from customers' bank accounts.

It's popular among clubs because it's cost-effective, versatile for different types of payments, and easy to automate. It is often considered to be the safest way to get paid.

97.3% of Direct Debit payments through GoCardless are collected successfully at the first attempt. On average, card payments fail at a rate of between 10-15%, making Direct Debit the most dependable option.

Direct Debit is perfect for collecting upfront joining fees and recurring membership fees.

Introducing GoCardless’ Instant Bank Pay

The second is Instant Bank Pay. Instant Bank Pay works by generating a paylink or QR code for a payment amount of your choosing which you then send directly to your members either via email, SMS, or even WhatsApp – whichever suits your club and your members best.

Once your member receives the email, SMS, or WhatsApp with the paylink, they can review the payment information and click ‘Continue’. GoCardless will subsequently bring your member to a checkout page which will help them to log in to their mobile banking app. They can then choose which of their accounts they wish to pay with, and authorise payment. Both member and club get confirmation of payment within seconds

With Instant Bank Pay there’s no need to enter card details. Members can pay all their fees via their bank account, which makes it easy for them to see and manage their payments.

Peace of mind for sports clubs

With swift confirmation that the payment has been successful, clubs can enjoy peace of mind that they will receive the funds requested. On top of that, by bypassing card networks, clubs can benefit from typically lower fees compared to other payment methods.

Instant Bank Pay is perfect for collecting one-off payments for kit, or for events such as championships and competitions.

One payment method, plenty of benefits

Instant Bank Pay offers key benefits, such as:

Speed: Transactions are completed within seconds, eliminating the typical delays associated with traditional bank transfers.

Accessibility: With digital platforms and mobile apps, clubs can initiate payments anytime, anywhere, without physical interactions.

Cash flow management: Instant availability of funds is crucial for managing cash flow effectively, especially for those time-sensitive payments or avoiding overdrafts.

Get started with GoCardless today

GoCardless can help your sports club get paid faster and easier. Collect instant one-off payments and automate recurring payments collection, cutting down on the amount of financial admin your team needs to deal with.