Payments

Payments

Latest articles

What are Digital Payments and how do they work?
What are Digital Payments and how do they work?

Digital payments are transactions that take place online or digitally.

4 min read
Payments
How to Prevent Late Direct Debit Payments
How to Prevent Late Direct Debit Payments

Learn how to prevent a missed direct debit payment from impacting your business.

2 min read
Payments
Recurring Payment Example and Types
Recurring Payment Example and Types

Discover the various types of recurring payment examples.

2 min read
Payments
What Does Financial Inclusion Mean?
What Does Financial Inclusion Mean?

Learn more about the meaning of financial inclusion and its applications.

2 min read
Payments
Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software
Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software

Find out how to automate accounts receivable processes with software.

2 min read
Payments
How to Stop Chasing for Payment
How to Stop Chasing for Payment

Put a stop to chasing for payment all the time.

2 min read
Payments