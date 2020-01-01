The little churn book: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

How do you measure churn? Why does it matter? And what should you do about it?

Churn is the enemy of every SaaS business. A customer who leaves before you have recouped your cost of acquisition is worse than not signing up a customer at all. We've collected the advice of some of the world’s most successful and outspoken investors and SaaS C-suite executives, including Close.io, Notion Capital, Balderton Capital, 500 Startups, Salesforce, Zuora, Gainsight, Matrix Partners, ProfitWell, Baremetrics and GoCardless, for an insight into meeting the churn challenge head-on.