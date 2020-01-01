Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Retention

Retention

Latest articles

View all
What is churn rate and how is it calculated?
What is churn rate and how is it calculated?

Learn about churn rate and how to reduce it

2 min read
Retention
What Is Involuntary Churn?
What Is Involuntary Churn?

Don’t let involuntary churn limit your business growth.

2 min read
Retention
4 takeaways from our discussion about churn with Amy Konary, Subscribed Institute
4 takeaways from our discussion about churn with Amy Konary, Subscribed Institute

Find out some of the key findings from our discussion customer churn

2 min read
Retention
What are the consequences of failed payments?
What are the consequences of failed payments?

Discover how payment failures can impact your business.

3 min read
Payments
Understanding And Improving App Retention
Understanding And Improving App Retention

Discover app retention by category and other app retention strategies.

2 min read
Retention
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention

Discover how GoCardless can help you to keep more customers.

3 min read
Enterprise