Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Retention

Retention

Latest articles

View all
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention

Discover how GoCardless can help you to keep more customers.

3 min. read
Enterprise
The 8 payment dimensions: Churn
The 8 payment dimensions: Churn

Discover how you can tackle involuntary churn to improve CLV.

3 min. read
Enterprise
How to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
How to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.

3 min. read
Retention
Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses
Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses

Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.

4 min. read
Retention