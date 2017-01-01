Retention
Latest articlesView all
4 ways GoCardless can improve your customer retention
Discover how GoCardless can help you to keep more customers.
3 min. readEnterprise
The 8 payment dimensions: Churn
Discover how you can tackle involuntary churn to improve CLV.
3 min. readEnterprise
How to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
Every month, SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn.
3 min. readRetention
Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses
Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.
4 min. readRetention