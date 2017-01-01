Skip to content
GoCardless for Chargebee

Empowering businesses in Subscription Management

Take the hassle out of getting paid

Powering Subscription Strategy and Consumer Experience
  • Reduce customer churn

    Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.

  • Transparent pricing

    Process bank debit payments with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.

  • Collect international payments

    Collect payments in your customers’ currency, settled in your own currency, at the real exchange rate.

  • One source of truth

    Real time visibility of payment process from quote to cash

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

Better Retention rate 

“When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer”

Offer a seamless experience

“GoCardless is a service that just works – 100% of the time. We don’t get payment complaints or issues any more, everything just works."

Turning failed payments into a positive customer experience

"Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless has helped us save admin time chasing down one-off failed payments."

Most customers choose GoCardless

“70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

Powerful and Reliable 

“GoCardless was the most simple, reliable and advanced Direct Debit system we found”

Revenue Recognition Webinar

Learn how you can make the most of the Chargebee platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections

“The Chargebee and GoCardless partnership means we can run everything through one integration, removing manual processes like payment reconciliation. The level of automation with Chargebee’s platform coupled with the transparency of bank debit fees with GoCardless gives us the predictability and reliability we need to grow our business long-term.”

Evan Miller, Global Director of Billing and Collections, SiteMinder

Resources

Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

Report

Six reasons why you can’t ignore payments powered by open banking

Blog

Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Report

Gocardless and Chargebee - Revenue Recognition

Webinar

