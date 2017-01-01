Skip to content
ENTERPRISE

Reduce churn

30% of your churn is involuntary, stemming from failed payments. With GoCardless, maximise payment success and retain your customers for longer.

Churn is a concern for every subscription business. Every subscriber that churns is a source of recurring revenue lost, and acquiring a new customer is up to 25x more expensive than retaining an existing one. 30% of that churn is involuntary, typically caused by failed credit and debit card payments. It occurs when a card is lost or stolen, it expires, or the customer’s bank rejects the payment.

We’ve had less than a dozen payment failures since we started using GoCardless eight months ago, which is really impressive.

Patrick Hughes, Former Assistant Corporate Controller, Autotask

Reduce failed payments to as low as 0.5%

The average GoCardless payment failure rate at the first attempt is just 2.5%. Optimise your payments even further, using Success+ to retry those that do fail.

  • Pull-based payment collection

    GoCardless is built on bank debit, a pull-based, bank-to-bank payment method that allows businesses to pull payments directly from their customers’ bank accounts.

  • Low payment failure rates

    With GoCardless, around 97.5% of payments will be collected successfully at the first time of asking. With real-time reporting, know instantly when a payment does fail so you can take action.

  • Intelligent retries

    Sit back and let Success+ retry payments on the optimal day to collect from each customer. Recover up to 76% of any payments that do fail with Success+.

Optimise your payments with Success+

Success+ does all the heavy lifting, calculating the best time to retry a payment and tracking which payments have been successfully collected. 89% of businesses said Success+ saves them time.

Fully-customisable payment pages

Provide your customers with a seamless, on-brand, and high-converting payment experience right from the start of their relationship with your business.

We have a payment failure rate of only 0.4%, and many of those are rectified instantly upon retrying the payment.

Damian Clements, Finance Director, Yorkshire Energy

"Getting everything live was totally painless"

The British Journal of Photography is a renowned photography magazine with subscribers based all over the world. Using GoCardless, BJOP has been able to increase renewal rate from 60 to 90%, and transform its online offering into an end-to-end subscription model.

Trusted by over 50,000 businesses worldwide

More control over cash flow

“We process around seven billion dollars in rent, and half of that in payments, so it’s critical that we have a reliable, cost-effective payments partner we can trust.”

Global payment processing

“70% of our European customers have chosen GoCardless over credit card to make their payments.”

Reduce involuntary churn

"We’ve had less than a dozen payment failures since we started using GoCardless"

Payments at scale

“GoCardless was the most simple, reliable and advanced Direct Debit system we found.”

Speed to market and easy-to-use API

“GoCardless has provided invaluable support in getting to market very quickly with recurring payments."

Saves on admin and transaction fees

“We wanted a solution that would integrate easily into our existing workflows and that could provide solid reporting – GoCardless ticks all of those boxes.“

Reduce payment headcount

“We have grown our revenue 5 times over since we moved to GoCardless and yet reduced our collection staff from 3 to 1.“

